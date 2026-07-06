Watch USA vs Belgium World Cup game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

What time does USA vs Belgium kick off?

World Cup - Final Stage Seattle Stadium

USA vs Belgium Live Streams

The Round of 16 game between USA and Belgium will be broadcast live on FOX (English language) and Telemundo (Spanish language). Both of these channels are available to stream live on Fubo who offer new customers a five day free trial of their service.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

USA vs Belgium Match Preview

The United States face Belgium in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 at Lumen Field in Seattle, with Mauricio Pochettino's side looking to reach the quarterfinals on home soil.

The USMNT arrive at this stage having topped Group D, a run built on wins over Paraguay, Australia, and Bosnia and Herzegovina. That last result was particularly gritty: the Americans held on and ground out a 2-0 victory with ten men after Folarin Balogun was sent off in the second half.

Balogun's red card looked set to define the build-up to this match, and for several days it did. FIFA initially confirmed the suspension would stand. Then, on Sunday, the governing body reversed course and suspended the ban itself, clearing Balogun to play. Belgium's camp was furious. Rudi Garcia described the decision as stunning, and the Belgian federation said it would pursue every possible avenue to challenge the ruling.

Belgium, for their part, are no easy proposition. Garcia's side came through Group G as winners and edged past Senegal 3-2 in the Round of 32. Kevin De Bruyne, Jeremy Doku, and Charles De Ketelaere give them genuine attacking quality, and Thibaut Courtois provides a formidable last line of defence.

These teams met in a friendly in March, a game Belgium won 5-2. The USMNT will want to put that result firmly behind them. With a packed Lumen Field behind them and Balogun back in the starting lineup, Pochettino's side will believe they can make this a different story.

How to watch USA vs Belgium with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Gemini

Projected USA XI: Matt Freese in goal, with a back line of Alex Freeman, Antonee Robinson, Chris Richards, Tim Ream, and Sergino Dest. Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams are set to operate in midfield alongside Malik Tillman, with Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are listed for the USMNT heading into this fixture, with Balogun's availability confirmed after FIFA suspended his one-game ban.

For Belgium, Rudi Garcia is expected to deploy Thibaut Courtois in goal behind a defence featuring Brandon Mechele, Timothy Castagne, Arthur Theate, and Maxim De Cuyper. Leandro Trossard, Youri Tielemans, Kevin De Bruyne, and Hans Vanaken are projected in midfield, with Jeremy Doku and Charles De Ketelaere in attacking positions. No injuries or suspensions are listed for the Red Devils, meaning Garcia has a full squad available despite the controversy surrounding Balogun's reinstatement.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form





The USMNT head into this match with a record of three wins and two losses across their last five games. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina in the World Cup Round of 32, a victory that came with ten men on the pitch. They also beat Australia 2-0 and Paraguay 4-1 earlier in the tournament, though a 3-2 defeat to Turkey in the group stage showed they are not without vulnerability. A pre-tournament friendly loss to Germany, 2-1, rounds out the five.

Belgium's last five matches show three wins and two draws. Their most recent outing was a 3-2 win over Senegal in the Round of 32. They also put five past New Zealand without reply and beat Tunisia 5-0 in a friendly, demonstrating real attacking output. Draws against Iran and Egypt in the group stage, including a 0-0 against Iran, suggest Garcia's side can be more cautious when the occasion demands it. Belgium have scored ten goals across their last five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in a friendly on March 28, 2026, when Belgium beat the United States 5-2. Prior to that, the two nations met at the 2014 World Cup, with Belgium winning 2-1 in extra time.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch USA vs Belgium today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: