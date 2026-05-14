New Zealand FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, fixtures, dates, kick-off times





New Zealand 2026 World Cup US TV Guide





To watch New Zealand’s campaign in the 2026 FIFA World Cup from the United States, you can follow their Group G matches against Iran (June 15), Egypt (June 21), and Belgium (June 26) through a variety of broadcast and streaming services. English-language coverage will be hosted by FOX and FS1, while those looking for Spanish-language narration can tune in via Telemundo and Universo.

READ MORE: WATCH FWC2026

New Zealand FIFA World Cup 2026 free streams

To watch New Zealand’s campaign in the 2026 FIFA World Cup for free, taking advantage of the Fubo 5-day free trial provides access to their critical Group G matches against Iran (June 15), Egypt (June 21), and Belgium (June 26). Fubo carries full access to English-language broadcasts on FOX and FS1, ensuring every moment of the national team's progress is available to stream without an immediate commitment.





New Zealand FIFA World Cup 2026: FOX or FS1?

Date Opponent FOX or FS1? 06/15 Iran FS1 06/21 Egypt FS1 06/26 Belgium FOX

How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 with Spanish commentary

To watch New Zealand’s Group G fixtures against Iran (June 15), Egypt (June 21), and Belgium (June 26) with Spanish-language commentary in the United States, your primary destinations are Telemundo and Universo. For the most comprehensive digital experience, Peacock serves as the exclusive Spanish-language streaming home, providing live access to all 104 matches of the tournament on any device.

What broadcaster is showing the World Cup in New Zealand?

In New Zealand, the official and exclusive broadcasting rights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are held by TVNZ, marking a historic shift as the public broadcaster takes over from long-time rights holder Sky Sport. TVNZ provides a multi-platform viewing experience, ensuring that fans across Aotearoa can follow every moment of the tournament.

For fans of the All Whites, TVNZ 1 will provide free-to-air coverage of 11 key matches, including all of New Zealand’s Group G fixtures and the World Cup Final. This ensures that the national team's progress is accessible to all viewers without a subscription.

To access full coverage of all 104 matches, fans can purchase an exclusive FIFA World Cup Event Pass through TVNZ+. This digital-first service offers live access and on-demand replays on any smart device, featuring expert local analysis and comprehensive match coverage. Additionally, commercial venues like bars and hotels can air the entire tournament via a partnership with Sky Sport, which will host a dedicated pop-up FIFA World Cup channel for Sky Venue customers.

Whether watching for free on TVNZ 1 or streaming the full competition on TVNZ+, followers of the All Whites have several ways to stay connected to the action throughout June and July.



