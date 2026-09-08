You can watch many National Football League (NFL) games for free in the USA, and have a few excellent options depending on whether you want to watch on a traditional TV or stream it on a digital device.

Live TV Streaming Free Trials

If you don't have a traditional antenna and want to watch the full network broadcast on your streaming device, you can sign up for a temporary free trial of a premium live TV streaming service. Just remember to cancel your subscription before the trial period ends so you aren't charged a monthly bill.

Fubo is among the services that currently offers a five-day free trial for new subscribers across all packages. It's an ideal way to get access to most NFL fixtures that take place across a typical Thursday to Monday matchweek. There's currently a first month deal which can offer customers up to $30 off.

Over-the-Air (OTA) TV Antenna

Because nationally televised games are being broadcast on major local network channels rather than premium cable networks, you can watch them 100% free using a standard digital TV antenna plugged straight into your television.

For English commentary: Tune into your local ABC , CBS , FOX or NBC station.

For Spanish commentary: Tune into your local Telemundo or Univision station. You can also access Spanish commentaries on you local ABC , CBS , FOX and NBC affiliate by selecting your TV's Secondary Audio Programming (SAP) settings.

OTA Channel Numbers

For traditional cable companies like Xfinity (Comcast), Spectrum (Charter), Cox, and Optimum, the exact channel numbers are tied directly to your city's local broadcast affiliate.

Here is where the networks land in the ten largest US television markets:

New York Metro Area

ABC: Channel 7 (WABC-TV)

CBS: Channel 2 (WCBS-TV)

FOX: Channel 5 (WNYW)

NBC: Channel 4 (WNBC)

Telemundo: Channel 47 (WNJU)

Univision: Channel 41 (WXTV)

Los Angeles Area

ABC: Channel 7 (KABC-TV)

CBS: Channel 2 (KCBS-TV)

FOX: Channel 11 (KTTV)

NBC: Channel 4 (KNBC)

Telemundo: Channel 52 (KVEA)

Univision: Channel 34 (KMEX-TV)

Chicago Area

ABC: Channel 7 (WLS-TV)

CBS: Channel 2 (WBBM-TV)

FOX: Channel 32 (WFLD)

NBC: Channel 5 (WMAQ-TV)

Telemundo: Channel 44 (WSNS)

Univision: Channel 66 (WGBO-DT)

Dallas–Fort Worth Area

ABC: Channel 8 (WFAA)

CBS: Channel 11 (KTVT)

FOX: Channel 4 (KDFW)

NBC: Channel 5 (KXAS-TV)

Telemundo: Channel 39 (KXTX)

Univision: Channel 23 (KUVN-DT)

Philadelphia Area

ABC: Channel 6 (WPVI-TV)

CBS: Channel 3 (KYW-TV)

FOX: Channel 29 (WTXF-TV)

NBC: Channel 10 (WCAU)

Telemundo: Channel 62 (WWSI)

Univision: Channel 65 (WUVP-DT)

Houston Area

ABC: Channel 13 (KTRK-TV)

CBS: Channel 11 (KHOU)

FOX: Channel 26 (KRIV)

NBC: Channel 2 (KPRC-TV)

Telemundo: Channel 47 (KTMD)

Univision: Channel 45 (KXLN-DT)

Atlanta Area

ABC: Channel 2 (WSB-TV)

CBS: Channel 69 (WUPA)

FOX: Channel 5 (WAGA-TV)

NBC: Channel 11 (WXIA-TV)

Telemundo: Channel 47 (WKTB-CD)

Univision: Channel 34 (WUVG-DT)

Washington, D.C. Area

ABC: Channel 7 (WJLA-TV)

CBS: Channel 9 (WUSA)

FOX: Channel 5 (WTTG)

NBC: Channel 4 (WRC-TV)

Telemundo: Channel 44 (WZDC-CD)

Univision: Channel 14 (WFDC-DT)

Boston Area

ABC: Channel 5 (WCVB-TV)

CBS: Channel 4 (WBZ-TV)

FOX: Channel 25 (WFXT)

NBC: Channel 15 / Cable 10 (WBTS-CD)

Telemundo: Channel 60 (WNEU)

Univision: Channel 27 (WUNI)

San Francisco–Oakland–San Jose Area

ABC: Channel 7 (KGO-TV)

CBS: Channel 5 (KPIX-TV)

FOX: Channel 2 (KTVU)

NBC: Channel 11 (KNTV)

Telemundo: Channel 48 (KSTS)

Univision: Channel 14 (KDTV-DT)

If you are out of the country and would like to watch the US TV coverage of upcoming NFL games on your favored streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best streaming VPNs for watching sports



