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USL Super League
USL Super League Overview
USL Super League, fixtures & results
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Monday 21 September
Thursday 24 September
Friday 25 September
Thursday 1 October
Saturday 3 October
Thursday 8 October
Standings
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|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|Carolina Ascent FC
|7
|5
|1
|1
|13
|6
|7
|16
|2
|DC Power FC
|7
|3
|2
|2
|11
|8
|3
|11
|3
|Sporting JAX
|7
|3
|2
|2
|12
|10
|2
|11
|4
|Dallas Trinity FC
|7
|3
|1
|3
|9
|11
|-2
|10
|5
|Lexington SC
|5
|3
|0
|2
|8
|3
|5
|9