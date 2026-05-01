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USL Super League

USL Super League Overview

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Explore Betting on GOAL
Explore Betting on GOAL
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USL Super League, fixtures & results

Monday 21 September
DC Power FC badge
DC Power FC
DCP
2
Fort Lauderdale United FC badge
Fort Lauderdale United FC
FLU
1
FT
Thursday 24 September
Lexington SC badge
Lexington SC
LEX
3
Dallas Trinity FC badge
Dallas Trinity FC
DTR
0
FT
Friday 25 September
Carolina Ascent FC badge
Carolina Ascent FC
CAS
3
Sporting JAX badge
Sporting JAX
JAX
3
FT
Thursday 1 October
Brooklyn FC badge
Brooklyn FC
BRO
Fort Lauderdale United FC badge
Fort Lauderdale United FC
FLU
Saturday 3 October
Tampa Bay Sun FC badge
Tampa Bay Sun FC
TBS
Lexington SC badge
Lexington SC
LEX
Thursday 8 October
Sporting JAX badge
Sporting JAX
JAX
DC Power FC badge
DC Power FC
DCP
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Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Carolina Ascent FC crestCarolina Ascent FC7511136716
D
W
W
W
L
2DC Power FC crestDC Power FC7322118311
W
D
L
D
W
3Sporting JAX crestSporting JAX73221210211
D
L
L
D
W
4Dallas Trinity FC crestDallas Trinity FC7313911-210
L
W
W
W
L
5Lexington SC crestLexington SC53028359
W
W
L
L
W
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Betting spotlight

Opta data predicts turnaround for 3 Premier League teams
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