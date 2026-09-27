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NWSL
NWSL Overview
Standings
More
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|Gotham FC
|26
|16
|6
|4
|34
|20
|14
|54
|2
|San Diego Wave FC
|26
|15
|3
|8
|38
|27
|11
|48
|3
|Washington Spirit
|26
|14
|4
|8
|36
|24
|12
|46
|4
|Portland Thorns
|26
|12
|7
|7
|43
|35
|8
|43
|5
|Angel City FC
|26
|12
|6
|8
|44
|28
|16
|42
Frequently asked questions
The NWSL's rule of 4 is where each club is allowed a maximum of four players under the age of 18, between their private entry list and roster.
The average wage an NWSL player is $65,000 a year. The minimum salary is reported at $36,400, with the top players earning up to $400,000 annually.
In soccer, often used within the WNSL, the acronyom SEI stands for Season Ending Injury.
In March 2023, Chloe Ricketts signed a three-year deal to play, when she was just 15 years and 283 days old. This made her the youngest ever player to sign an NWSL contract.