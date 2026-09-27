What is the NWSL rule of 4?

The NWSL's rule of 4 is where each club is allowed a maximum of four players under the age of 18, between their private entry list and roster.

What is the average salary of an NWSL player?

The average wage an NWSL player is $65,000 a year. The minimum salary is reported at $36,400, with the top players earning up to $400,000 annually.

What does SEI mean in soccer?

In soccer, often used within the WNSL, the acronyom SEI stands for Season Ending Injury.

Who is the 15 year old that signed to the NWSL?