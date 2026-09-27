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NWSL

NWSL Overview

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Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Gotham FC crestGotham FC26166434201454
W
W
W
L
D
2San Diego Wave FC crestSan Diego Wave FC26153838271148
W
W
W
L
W
3Washington Spirit crestWashington Spirit26144836241246
L
W
L
W
W
4Portland Thorns crestPortland Thorns2612774335843
D
W
D
L
D
5Angel City FC crestAngel City FC26126844281642
W
W
W
D
W
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Betting spotlight

Opta data predicts turnaround for 3 Premier League teams
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Frequently asked questions

The NWSL's rule of 4 is where each club is allowed a maximum of four players under the age of 18, between their private entry list and roster.

The average wage an NWSL player is $65,000 a year. The minimum salary is reported at $36,400, with the top players earning up to $400,000 annually.

In soccer, often used within the WNSL, the acronyom SEI stands for Season Ending Injury.

In March 2023, Chloe Ricketts signed a three-year deal to play, when she was just 15 years and 283 days old. This made her the youngest ever player to sign an NWSL contract.