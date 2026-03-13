Where to watch and live stream Peacock for free with Walmart+ and Instacart+

Peacock has firmly established itself as an essential hub for any serious sports fan in the United States. By blending high-octane digital exclusives with live simulcasts from major linear networks, the platform has successfully bridged the gap between traditional cable and modern digital broadcasting. For a deep dive into the service's performance, pricing, and specific features like its innovative Multiview technology, you can explore our comprehensive Peacock review.

Much of the platform's value comes from its seamless integration with the broader NBCUniversal portfolio. Whether you are tuning in for a primetime NFL showcase or a high-stakes NBA on NBC matchup, knowing how to watch and live stream the NBC channel ensures you never miss a marquee national broadcast. Furthermore, for fans following midweek Premier League fixtures or secondary sporting events, having a reliable way to live stream the USA Network channel is just as critical, as these networks work in tandem with Peacock to provide total coverage of the 2026 sports calendar.

How to watch Peacock for free with Walmart+

For household shoppers, a Walmart+ membership is widely recognized for its convenience and shipping perks, but it has also quietly become one of the best ways to eliminate monthly streaming bills. Through the "Video Streaming Choice" benefit, members receive a free, ad-supported subscription to Peacock Premium at no extra cost. This allows you to dive into a massive library of hit originals like The Traitors and The Office, alongside blockbuster movies and next-day access to current NBC and Bravo shows.

The true strength of this membership is that it doesn't lock you into a single platform forever. Walmart+ provides the flexibility to switch your streaming perk between Peacock and Paramount+ every 90 days. This rotation is ideal for those who prefer to "binge and switch". In short, you can spend three months catching up on the latest Universal films on Peacock before pivoting your access to the vast catalog of hit series and franchises over on Paramount+.

If you find yourself wanting to make that switch or simply want to explore other ways to keep your library full without increasing your budget, our guide on how to watch and live stream Paramount+ for free outlines exactly how to activate and manage these membership benefits. By offering two distinct streaming powerhouses, Walmart+ ensures your home entertainment stays fresh year-round while effectively paying for the membership fee through the savings on individual subscription costs.

Activating your complimentary streaming access is a simple process that can be managed directly through your retail account. To begin, sign into your Walmart account via the website or app and navigate to your Account page. From there, select Walmart+ and locate the Benefits Hub, where you will find the option for Peacock Premium. Simply click "Get Peacock" and follow the prompts to log in or create your streaming account to link the benefit. Note that if you already have an active paid subscription to Peacock, you must cancel your current plan and wait for it to expire before you can successfully link it to your Walmart+ membership.

How to watch Peacock for free with Instacart+

If grocery delivery is already a staple of your weekly routine, an Instacart+ membership offers one of the most convenient ways to access premium streaming for $0. Through a long-standing partnership, all Instacart+ subscribers receive a complimentary Peacock Premium subscription as a permanent perk of their plan. This unlocks thousands of hours of content, including hit Universal movies and next-day access to Bravo and NBC shows.

This benefit is particularly valuable for fans who don't want to miss out on the extensive roster of live sports on Peacock, which includes everything from the Premier League and the NBA on NBC to the high-octane action of IndyCar and the WWE. For those looking for a temporary way to watch a specific event without a long-term commitment, you can leverage the 14-day Instacart+ free trial, which allows you to activate your Peacock access immediately. Furthermore, certain Mastercard cardholders can often extend this trial to two months, providing an even longer window of free entertainment.

Activating your complimentary Peacock subscription through Instacart+ is a straightforward process that can be completed in just a few steps. To get started, you will need to sign up for an Instacart+ account or simply initiate their 14-day free trial. Once your account is active, open the Instacart app and navigate to the account menu by tapping the three horizontal lines in the top corner. From there, select the "Your Instacart+ Membership" tab and scroll down to the "Unlock special offers" section. Once you spot the Peacock logo, simply click "Activate" to link your accounts and begin streaming immediately.