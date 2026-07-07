Major League Soccer (MLS) TV Schedule: Upcoming games, dates and kick-off times

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What TV channels broadcast MLS games?

Fans frequently search for traditional cable channels, but the reality is that the vast majority of games are exclusively streamed on Apple TV. Traditional linear TV broadcasts are limited to a select number of matches shown on FOX and FS1. Former partners like ESPN and Univision no longer carry the league.

READ MORE: Where to watch MLS

What are the key dates in the 2026 MLS Season?

The 2026 Major League Soccer season is a unique one, heavily shaped by the 2026 FIFA World Cup taking place in North America. Because of this massive global tournament, the league has a significant mid-season pause, extending the schedule a bit later into the year than usual.

Here is the complete chronological breakdown of the most important dates and milestones for the 2026 MLS season:

Pre-Season & Early Action

January 26 – March 26: Primary Transfer Window is open.

February 21 – 22:"MLS is Back" Opening Weekend. All 30 clubs kick off the regular season, starting with a Saturday matinee between St. Louis CITY SC and Charlotte FC.

April 4: Inter Miami CF officially opens their new 25,000-seat soccer-specific stadium, Miami Freedom Park, in a match against Austin FC.

The World Cup Break & Summer Return

May 25 – July 16:The 2026 FIFA World Cup Pause. Regular season play completely halts for seven weeks. A record number of MLS players are expected to be called up to represent their national teams across the 104-game tournament hosted in the US, Canada, and Mexico.

July 13 – September 2: Secondary Transfer Window is open.

July 16 – 17:MLS Action Returns. The regular season restarts immediately following the World Cup semifinals with a slate of marquee rivalry matches.

July 28 – 29:2026 MLS All-Star Week. Hosted at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Skills Challenge takes place on Tuesday the 28th, followed by the All-Star Game on Wednesday the 29th.

The Run to the Cup

October 9: Roster Freeze Deadline. Clubs must finalize their squads for the final push.

November 7:Decision Day. The final matchday of the regular season where all teams play simultaneously to lock in playoff seeding and finalize the Supporters' Shield and Golden Boot races.

November 18: The Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs officially begin with the Wildcard round.

December 18:2026 MLS Cup Final. The season concludes with the championship match.