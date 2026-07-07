Argentina vs Egypt Predictions: Defending champs to edge out Pharaohs

Messi leads the World Cup Golden Boot with 7 goals and is in top form. Here’s how the defending champs line up versus Salah’s Pharaohs.

Best predictions for Argentina vs Egypt

Argentina to win (1st half) @ -110

Both teams to score (Yes) @ +145

Mo Salah anytime goal or assist @ +475

All odds are courtesy of US Sportbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Data points to the Argentines getting ahead early on

The defending champions are in stunning form. That’s despite making hard work of minnows Cape Verde in the Round of 32. Argentina have scored first in each of their last 10 matches. In addition, they’ve led at the interval in all 10 of these games.

Lionel Messi has been the driving force for Argentina once again. He leads the tournament with seven World Cup goals. He has now netted in a record eight successive World Cup matches.

Although Egypt pose a serious threat in attack, they have defensive issues. Ahmed Fatouh is sidelined, while Abdelmonem and Hafez face late fitness tests. The Pharaohs have also conceded goals in each of their last six games.

Argentina vs Egypt Prediction 1: Argentina to win (1st half) @ -110

Egyptians to find the net

In many ways, Argentina scoring at least once almost seems like a formality. They have netted at least once in their last 11 matches in all competitions. With Messi in stunning form, it’s unlikely that Egypt will keep a clean sheet in this match.

Furthermore, in Egypt’s last five matches, both teams have found the net. All three of the Egyptians’ group games ended 1-1, before another 1-1 draw in the Round of 32 with Australia.

Crucially, Argentina’s defence is not perfect. They conceded two goals in the Round of 32 against debutant minnows Cape Verde. The Blue Sharks also achieved 16 attempts at goal. Egypt are likely to have Salah pulling the strings and Marmoush leading the line. Backing goals at both ends at a probability of only 42.19% appears like the value bet from our trio of Argentina vs Egypt predictions.

Argentina vs Egypt Prediction 2: Both teams to score (Yes) @ +145

Covering Salah to score or assist based on chance creation data

Mo Salah has enjoyed himself in a new role for Egypt at this summer’s finals. Playing as the creative number 10, Salah has seen his chance creation increase throughout the tournament, so much so that he’s leading the way with Leandro Trossard for chances created (16).

The former Liverpool star has averaged approximately 4.50 shots created per 90. That’s well up on his 1.90 average at the most recent AFCON and 2.05 for Liverpool in 2025/26.

Salah also created five chances in total against Australia and managed a goal and an assist against New Zealand. That’s why we’re backing Salah to either score or assist in this Round of 16 contest at a probability of 36.36%.

Argentina vs Egypt Prediction 3: Mo Salah anytime goal or assist @ +475

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Argentina 2-1 Egypt

Goalscorers prediction: Argentina: Messi, L. Martinez - Egypt: Marmoush

Lionel Messi and Mo Salah will meet on Tuesday night, as Argentina and Egypt face off for a place in the 2026 World Cup quarter-finals in Atlanta.

Lionel Scaloni's men were near-flawless in the group stage, securing top spot with a perfect record. However, they were given a real fright in the last 32, needing an own goal to edge Cape Verde 3-2 after extra time. Messi remains the most crucial player, leading the tournament with seven goals.

Scaloni has few selection posers for the crunch game with the Pharaohs. Facundo Medina is a minor doubt with cramp, though Nicolas Tagliafico is ready to deputise, and Lautaro Martínez should start ahead of Julián Álvarez.

Egypt, meanwhile, have reached the last 16 for the first time on genuine merit, beating Australia on penalties for their first-ever World Cup knockout win.

Their defence is the concern. Ahmed Fatouh is absent, with Abdelmonem and Hafez doubtful, though Salah has recovered from a minor hamstring problem.

Probable lineups for Argentina vs Egypt

Argentina expected lineup: E. Martinez, Molina, Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Medina, De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister, Messi, Almada, Lautaro Martinez

Egypt expected lineup: Shobeir, Alaa, Ibrahim, Fathy, Hafez, Lasheen, Ateya, Ziko, Salah, Ashour, Marmoush