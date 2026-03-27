Where to watch Iran today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

The Iran men's national soccer team are widely recognised as one of the biggest powerhouses in AFC soccer.

With multiple World Cup qualifications, including many consecutive appearances in recent memory, Iran has produced a number of memorable stars in the sport's history - not least of all Ali Daei, who remains the world's all-time leading international goalscorer.

Team Melli represent far more than just a sport team for many fans across the world. If you are one of them in the United States, GOAL tells you everything you need to know about how to watch their next game live.

Upcoming Iran TV schedule

Where to watch Iran for free

Many international soccer games, including those involving Iran, are regularly shown on channels that are available on streaming providers who give new customers a free trial before deciding on whether to commit to a subscription.

Fubo and DirecTV both offer a five day free trial and carry channels that have many international soccer games on their schedules like ESPN, CBS Sports Network, FOX Sports, Fubo Sports Network and more.

Where to watch Iran worldwide

Iran have many supporters all over the world. If you would like to watch their next soccer game where you are, check out the table below where we list broadcasters you're most likely to find them.

For a specific upcoming Iran soccer game, check your local listings.

Country / Region Broadcaster Iran beIN Sports Connect MENA bein Sports Canada Fanatiz LATAM Disney+ International OneFootball

If you are currently outside of the USA, or planning to travel outside of the USA when the next Iran soccer game is on, you can still watch all of the action on your preferred streaming service using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports