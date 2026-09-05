Inter Milan vs Napoli Serie A: How to watch and live stream for FREE and without cable

To watch the Inter Milan vs Napoli match for free in the USA, you have a few excellent options depending on whether you want to watch on a traditional TV via your local CBS affiliate or stream it on a digital device.

This Serie A clash kicks off today, Saturday, September 5, 2026, live from the San Siro, as Cristian Chivu's reigning champions Inter play host to the 2024/25 Scudetto winners Napoli, now managed by Massimiliano Allegri.

Live TV Streaming Free Trials

If you don't have a traditional antenna and want to watch the full network broadcast on your streaming device, you can sign up for a temporary free trial of a premium live TV streaming service. Just remember to cancel your subscription before the trial period ends so you aren't charged a monthly bill.

Fubo is among the services that currently offers a five-day free trial for new subscribers across all packages. It's an ideal way to get access to most Serie A fixtures that take place across a Friday to Monday weekend matchround. There's currently a first month deal which can offer customers up to $30 off.

Over-the-Air (OTA) TV Antenna

Because this blockbuster match is being broadcast on major local network channels rather than premium cable networks, you can watch it 100% free using a standard digital TV antenna plugged straight into your television.

For English commentary: Tune into your local CBS station.

CBS Channel Numbers

For traditional cable companies like Xfinity (Comcast), Spectrum (Charter), Cox, and Optimum, the exact channel numbers are tied directly to your city's local broadcast affiliate.

Here is where the network lands in the ten largest US television markets:

New York Metro Area

CBS: Channel 2 (WCBS-TV)

Los Angeles Area

CBS: Channel 2 (KCBS-TV)

Chicago Area

CBS: Channel 2 (WBBM-TV)

Dallas–Fort Worth Area

CBS: Channel 11 (KTVT)

Philadelphia Area

CBS: Channel 3 (KYW-TV)

Houston Area

CBS: Channel 11 (KHOU)

Atlanta Area

CBS: Channel 69 (WUPA)

Washington, D.C. Area

CBS: Channel 9 (WUSA)

Boston Area

CBS: Channel 4 (WBZ-TV)

San Francisco–Oakland–San Jose Area

CBS: Channel 5 (KPIX-TV)

If you are out of the country and would like to watch the US TV coverage of upcoming Serie A matches on your favored streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best streaming VPNs for watching sports



