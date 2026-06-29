World Cup - Final Stage Dallas Stadium

Today's game between Ivory Coast and Norway will kick-off at Jun 30, 2026, 1:00 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

In the United States, Ivory Coast vs Norway is available to watch live on FOX and Telemundo. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Ivory Coast and Norway meet at Dallas Stadium in Arlington in the Round of 32 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with a place in the last 16 on the line. The winners will face either Brazil or Japan in the next round.

The Ivorians arrive in Texas with genuine momentum. Emerse Fae's side opened the scoring in all three of their group games — only the second African nation ever to do so at a World Cup — and they closed out Group E with a 2-0 win over Curacao, Nicolas Pepé netting both goals to silence those who had questioned his place in the squad.

Norway, meanwhile, have been one of the tournament's most watchable sides. Their three group games produced 15 goals — exactly five per match — and Erling Haaland arrives in Dallas with four World Cup goals already to his name. The Manchester City striker sat out the 4-1 defeat to France, a rotation call coach Ståle Solbakken made with one eye on this fixture.

Haaland has since defended that decision publicly, insisting the result against France would not have changed regardless of who started. With the squad now rested and refreshed, Norway will look to their talismanic number nine to carry them into the knockout rounds.

One of the most compelling subplots runs along the flanks. Ivory Coast's 19-year-old winger Yan Diomande, the RB Leipzig man attracting interest from several of Europe's biggest clubs, will come up against his club teammate Antonio Nusa on Norway's right side. Their duel could shape the entire match.

Both teams finished second in their respective groups — Ivory Coast in Group E, Norway in Group I — and they are separated by just two places in the world rankings. This is as close a contest as the draw could have produced.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Ivory Coast vs Norway live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Ivory Coast vs Norway with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Ivory Coast head coach Emerse Fae has named a projected XI of Yahia Fofana in goal, with a back four of Guela Doue, Ousmane Diomande, Odilon Kossounou, and Ghislain Konan. Ibrahim Sangare and Franck Kessie are set to anchor the midfield, with Christ Inao Oulai alongside them. Amad Diallo and Nicolas Pepe provide the attacking width, with Yan Diomande leading the line. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the Elephants ahead of this fixture.

Norway coach Ståle Solbakken is expected to return to his strongest available side after the heavy rotation against France. Orjan Nyland starts in goal, with Kristoffer Ajer, Fredrik Aursnes, Torbjorn Heggem, and David Moller Wolfe in defence. Patrick Berg and Sander Berge are set to operate in midfield alongside Martin Odegaard, with Antonio Nusa, Erling Haaland, and Alexander Sorloth forming the attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for Norway, though updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Ivory Coast head into this match having won four of their last five games. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 victory over Curacao in the World Cup group stage, with Pepe scoring both goals. Prior to that, they lost 2-1 to Germany before beating Ecuador 1-0 in their tournament opener. Pre-tournament friendlies brought a 2-1 win over France and a 1-0 victory against Scotland. The Elephants have shown consistent attacking intent throughout, opening the scoring in every group game.

Norway have won three of their last five matches, drawing one and losing one. Their most recent result was a 4-1 defeat to France, a game in which Solbakken rested Haaland, Odegaard, and Nusa. Before that, they beat Senegal 3-2 and Iraq 4-1 in their earlier World Cup fixtures. A 1-1 draw with Morocco and a 3-1 win over Sweden in pre-tournament friendlies complete the five-match run. Norway scored 12 goals across those five games and conceded nine, with their attacking output among the highest of any side still in the tournament.

Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data between Ivory Coast and Norway is available in the current dataset. This fixture may represent the first competitive meeting between the two nations at the World Cup finals.

Standings

Ivory Coast finished second in Group E, while Norway finished second in Group I, setting up this Round of 32 meeting in Dallas.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Ivory Coast vs Norway today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: