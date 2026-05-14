Ivory Coast FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, fixtures, dates, kick-off times





Ivory Coast 2026 World Cup US TV Guide





To watch Ivory Coast’s campaign in the 2026 FIFA World Cup from the United States, you can follow their Group E matches against Ecuador (June 15), Germany (June 20), and Curacao (June 25) through a variety of broadcast and streaming services. English-language coverage will be hosted by FOX and FS1, while those looking for Spanish-language narration can tune in via Telemundo and Universo.

READ MORE: WATCH FWC2026

Ivory Coast FIFA World Cup 2026 free streams

To watch Ivory Coast’s campaign in the 2026 FIFA World Cup for free, taking advantage of the Fubo 5-day free trialprovides access to their critical Group E matches against Ecuador (June 15), Germany (June 20), and Curacao (June 25). Fubo carries full access to English-language broadcasts on FOX and FS1, ensuring every moment of Les Éléphants' progress is available to stream without an immediate commitment.





Ivory Coast FIFA World Cup 2026: FOX or FS1?

Date Opponent FOX or FS1? 06/15 Ecuador FS1 06/20 Germany FOX 06/25 Curacao FS1

How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 with Spanish commentary

To watch Ivory Coast’s Group E fixtures against Ecuador (June 15), Germany (June 20), and Curacao (June 25) with Spanish-language commentary in the United States, your primary destinations are Telemundo and Universo. For the most comprehensive digital experience, Peacock serves as the exclusive Spanish-language streaming home, providing live access to all 104 matches of the tournament on any device.





What broadcaster is showing the World Cup in Ivory Coast?

In Ivory Coast, the primary broadcasting rights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are held by New World TV, which serves as the hub for major sports coverage across French-speaking sub-Saharan Africa. Additionally, local fans can catch the action through NCI (La Nouvelle Chaîne Ivoirienne) and RTI, which provide extensive free-to-air coverage of the tournament.

For full coverage of the expanded 104-match competition, New World TV will air matches live across its dedicated sports channels. These broadcasts feature expert analysis from renowned African football figures and commentary in French, ensuring supporters of the national team can follow every moment of the Group E campaign in high definition.

Viewers who prefer to stream the matches digitally can access coverage through the NCI ID and RTI Play platforms. These services offer a flexible viewing experience, allowing fans in Ivory Coast to follow the progress of Les Éléphants and other global giants on any mobile or smart device throughout June and July.



