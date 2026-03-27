Where to watch Norway today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Despite having only played the FIFA World Cup only on a handful of occasions, Norway have been home a number of worldwide stars in the past including Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, John Arne Riise and Tore Andre Flo.

Led by a new wave of world-class talent plying their trade at the top of European soccer, Norway are on the rise Under manager Stale Solbakken.

Here, GOAL brings to you all the necessary information about Norway's upcoming matches and how you can witness them in the USA.

Live broadcast of Norway matches

Where to watch Norway soccer for free

Fans in the USA, who ardently admire the Norwegian style of football and their players, can witness the national team's action on Fubo, as it highly recommended from our side. Apart from Fubo, FOX Soccer Plus, and even ViX will bring you the live telecast. For certain matches, however, ESPN+ can be a vital option. ABC, too, at times, is responsible for the local network coverage.

Where to watch Norway soccer worldwide

Norway fans across the globe do not need to worry as GOAL has compiled a list of regions and the respective broadcasters, who will help you watch your favourite team from any part of the globe.

Country / Region Broadcaster Norway Discovery Network (MAX, TV Norge, Eurosport Player), NRK (domestic cups) UK ITV, BBC, Amazon Prime, Premier Sports Canada TSN, OneSoccer, DAZN France Canal+ USA FOX Soccer Plus, FuboTV, ESPN+, ViX

Where to watch Norway soccer in Spanish

In case you want to enjoy Norway's international matches in Spanish commentary, you can tune in to TUDN. Univision and ViX will also bring you the games in the Spanish language. However, if you face any geographical constraints, you can use ExpressVPN to stream the fixtures, as it is considered one of the best VPN services in 2025.

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports in 2025

Where to buy Norway soccer tickets

For fans seeking tickets to sold-out games or specific fixtures, StubHub offers a reliable resale platform. StubHub provides a wide selection of Norway tickets for all price points, ensuring fans can find seats for matches across Europe. All tickets on StubHub are backed by a 100% guarantee, offering peace of mind for buyers.

Where to buy Norway soccer kits

For fans looking to show their support in style, Fanatics offers an extensive range of official Norway kits. Shop authentic home, away, and third shirts from your favourite club, all available directly from Fanatics.com - your trusted source for genuine football merchandise.