Few nations carry the rhythmic, high-stakes pulse of African soccer history quite like the Ghana National Team.

Commonly known as the Black Stars, they are the symbolic heartbeat of the continent’s footballing soul. Named after the solitary star that sits at the centre of the national flag, they represent more than just a team; they are the pioneers of African excellence. While the world often looks toward the traditional giants of Europe and South America, Ghana holds the distinction of being the first sub-Saharan nation to win the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) four times (1963, 1965, 1978, and 1982). Their 2010 World Cup run - a journey that saw them come within a literal inch of the semifinals - remains one of the most emotional and enduring chapters in the sport's global folklore.

From the maestro Abedi Pele, whose elegance defined a generation, to the relentless goal-scoring records of Asamoah Gyan and the powerhouse midfield presence of Michael Essien, Ghana is defined by a unique brand of "Samba" flair mixed with tactical grit. It is a spirit that consistently transforms this West African nation into a giant-slayer on the world stage.

Now, under a new tactical blueprint and a youth-led revolution, the team has entered a high-velocity era spearheaded by the creative wizardry of Mohammed Kudus and the explosive pace of Inaki Williams.

Here is everything you need to know to catch the Black Stars in action for their next game.

Live broadcast of Ghana matches

Where to watch Ghana worldwide

If you are outside of the United States, check out the channels where you’re most likely to find Ghana’s next soccer game in the table below.

Country / Region Broadcaster Ghana StarTimes Brazil SporTV France beIN Sports Italy Sportitalia MENA beIN Sports Mexico Sky Mexico Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport United Kingdom BBC International FIFA+ / CAF TV

Where to watch Ghana for free

Many of Ghana’s major tournament fixtures - especially during the Africa Cup of Nations - are available via Fubo, which offers new customers a free five-day trial of their service.

Where to watch Ghana with Spanish commentary

In the USA, you can often find the Black Stars’ high-profile matches, particularly during World Cup cycles, with Spanish-language coverage.

Telemundo and Universo are the primary destinations, with streaming available on Peacock.

If you are currently travelling outside of the United States and you would like to watch the next Ghana National Team soccer game on your preferred streaming provider, you can do so by accessing it via a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports in 2025

Where to buy Ghana tickets

For fans seeking tickets to sold-out games or specific fixtures, StubHub offers a reliable resale platform. StubHub provides a wide selection of Ghana national team tickets for all price points, ensuring fans can find seats for matches worldwide. All tickets on StubHub are backed by a 100% guarantee, offering peace of mind for buyers.