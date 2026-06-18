Watch for FREE: Colombia vs Uzbekistan FIFA World Cup $0 guide

Whether you are looking to stream the game on your preferred digital device or watch the action unfold on a traditional television screen, fans in the USA have a few fantastic options to catch the Colombia vs. Uzbekistan match for absolutely free.

The highly anticipated clash is scheduled to kick off soon, bringing together a technically gifted Colombian squad looking to assert their dominance against a spirited and resilient Uzbekistan side aiming for a major upset on the international stage.

READ MORE: Cheapest ways to watch FIFA World Cup

The match will be broadcast live on FS1 (English commentary) and Telemundo (Spanish commentary). Here is how you can watch both channels for free.

Colombia vs Uzbekistan - Free Live Stream Options

If you have cut the cord, lack a traditional TV antenna, and want to stream the broadcast on a smart TV or mobile device, your best bet is to sign up for a temporary free trial with a premium live TV streaming platform. Just remember to cancel your subscription before the trial window expires so you don't get charged for the first month.

Provider Trial length Channels Fubo 5 days FS1 (English language) / Telemundo (Spanish language) DirecTV Stream 5 days FS1 (English language) / Telemundo (Spanish language)

Simply download your chosen app for your chosen provider on your smart TV, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, Apple TV, or mobile device, sign up for the trial, and tune in at kickoff.

Because FS1 (Fox Sports 1) is a premium cable network, it cannot be picked up for free using a traditional TV antenna. However, if you have cut the cord and want to watch the English broadcast, your best bet is to sign up for a temporary free trial with a premium live TV streaming platform.

These platforms carry both FS1 and Telemundo. Just remember to cancel your subscription before the trial window expires so you don't get charged for your first month.

Over-the-Air (OTA) TV Antenna: Telemundo Channel Numbers

If you prefer to watch the Spanish-language broadcast, you are in luck. Because Telemundo is a major broadcast network, you don't need a cable subscription or a streaming trial to watch it. A standard over-the-air (OTA) digital antenna can pick up your local Telemundo affiliate completely free of charge.

Simply plug a standard digital TV antenna directly into your television set and scan for channels. While the exact channel number depends on your regional television market, here are the Telemundo channel numbers for some of the largest broadcasting markets in the US:

New York City, NY: Channel 47 (WNJU)

Los Angeles, CA: Channel 52 (KVEA)

Chicago, IL: Channel 44 (WSNS)

Miami, FL: Channel 51 (WSCV)

Houston, TX: Channel 47 (KTMD)

Dallas-Fort Worth, TX: Channel 39 (KXTX)

San Francisco/San Jose, CA: Channel 48 (KSTS)

San Antonio, TX: Channel 60 (KVDA)

If your city is not listed above, simply look up the local Telemundo affiliate in your specific zip code to find out exactly where to point your antenna to catch the action for free.



