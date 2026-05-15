Uzbekistan FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, fixtures, dates, kick-off times

Uzbekistan 2026 World Cup US TV Guide
To watch Uzbekistan’s campaign in the 2026 FIFA World Cup from the United States, you can follow their Group K matches against Colombia (June 17), Portugal (June 23), and DR Congo (June 27) through a variety of broadcast and streaming services. English-language coverage will be hosted by FOX and FS1, while those looking for Spanish-language narration can tune in via Telemundo and Universo.
READ MORE: WATCH FWC2026
Uzbekistan FIFA World Cup 2026 free streams
To watch Uzbekistan’s campaign in the 2026 FIFA World Cup for free, taking advantage of the Fubo 5-day free trial provides access to their critical Group K matches against Colombia (June 17), Portugal (June 23), and DR Congo (June 27). Fubo carries full access to English-language broadcasts on FOX and FS1, ensuring every moment of the national team's progress is available to stream without an immediate commitment.
Uzbekistan FIFA World Cup 2026: FOX or FS1?
Date
Opponent
FOX or FS1?
06/17
Colombia
FS1
06/23
Portugal
FOX
06/27
DR Congo
FS1
How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 with Spanish commentary
To watch Uzbekistan’s Group K fixtures against Colombia (June 17), Portugal (June 23), and DR Congo (June 27) with Spanish-language commentary in the United States, your primary destinations are Telemundo and Universo. For the most comprehensive digital experience, Peacock serves as the exclusive Spanish-language streaming home, providing live access to all 104 matches of the tournament on any device.
What broadcaster is showing the World Cup in Uzbekistan?
In Uzbekistan, the broadcasting rights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are primarily held by the National Television and Radio Company of Uzbekistan (MTRK). As the country's central broadcaster, MTRK ensures that the tournament is widely accessible to the public, with dedicated sports coverage provided through its specialized channels.
For full coverage of the expanded 104-match competition, Sport TV (under the MTRK umbrella) will air the games live across its television network. These broadcasts feature localized commentary and expert analysis, ensuring followers of the White Wolves can watch every match of their historic Group K campaign against Colombia, Portugal, and DR Congo in high definition. This comprehensive coverage is designed to bring the excitement of Uzbekistan's debut on the world stage to every household in the country.
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NordVPN
- Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
- Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
- Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Surfshark
- Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
- Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
- Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
ExpressVPN
- Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
- Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
- 24/7 live chat support
Additionally, viewers who prefer to stream the tournament online can access the matches through the official MTRK.uz platform and the MTRK mobile app. These digital services provide a flexible viewing experience, allowing fans in Uzbekistan to follow the progress of the national team and other global giants on any mobile or smart device throughout June and July.