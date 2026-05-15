Uzbekistan FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, fixtures, dates, kick-off times





Uzbekistan 2026 World Cup US TV Guide

To watch Uzbekistan’s campaign in the 2026 FIFA World Cup from the United States, you can follow their Group K matches against Colombia (June 17), Portugal (June 23), and DR Congo (June 27) through a variety of broadcast and streaming services. English-language coverage will be hosted by FOX and FS1, while those looking for Spanish-language narration can tune in via Telemundo and Universo.

READ MORE: WATCH FWC2026

Uzbekistan FIFA World Cup 2026 free streams

To watch Uzbekistan’s campaign in the 2026 FIFA World Cup for free, taking advantage of the Fubo 5-day free trial provides access to their critical Group K matches against Colombia (June 17), Portugal (June 23), and DR Congo (June 27). Fubo carries full access to English-language broadcasts on FOX and FS1, ensuring every moment of the national team's progress is available to stream without an immediate commitment.

Uzbekistan FIFA World Cup 2026: FOX or FS1?

Date Opponent FOX or FS1? 06/17 Colombia FS1 06/23 Portugal FOX 06/27 DR Congo FS1

How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 with Spanish commentary

To watch Uzbekistan’s Group K fixtures against Colombia (June 17), Portugal (June 23), and DR Congo (June 27) with Spanish-language commentary in the United States, your primary destinations are Telemundo and Universo. For the most comprehensive digital experience, Peacock serves as the exclusive Spanish-language streaming home, providing live access to all 104 matches of the tournament on any device.

What broadcaster is showing the World Cup in Uzbekistan?

In Uzbekistan, the broadcasting rights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are primarily held by the National Television and Radio Company of Uzbekistan (MTRK). As the country's central broadcaster, MTRK ensures that the tournament is widely accessible to the public, with dedicated sports coverage provided through its specialized channels.

For full coverage of the expanded 104-match competition, Sport TV (under the MTRK umbrella) will air the games live across its television network. These broadcasts feature localized commentary and expert analysis, ensuring followers of the White Wolves can watch every match of their historic Group K campaign against Colombia, Portugal, and DR Congo in high definition. This comprehensive coverage is designed to bring the excitement of Uzbekistan's debut on the world stage to every household in the country.

Additionally, viewers who prefer to stream the tournament online can access the matches through the official MTRK.uz platform and the MTRK mobile app. These digital services provide a flexible viewing experience, allowing fans in Uzbekistan to follow the progress of the national team and other global giants on any mobile or smart device throughout June and July.