Colombia FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, fixtures, dates, kick-off times





Colombia 2026 World Cup TV Guide





In the FIFA World Cup 2026, Colombia has been drawn into a challenging group where they will face off against Portugal, Uzbekistan, and DR Congo.

Their campaign kicks off with a pivotal match against Uzbekistan on June 17 at Estadio Azteca, followed by a trip to Guadalajara to play DR Congo on June 23 at Estadio Akron, before moving to Florida to finish the group stage against Portugal on June 27 at Hard Rock Stadium.

READ MORE: WATCH FWC2026

Colombia FIFA World Cup 2026 free streams

If you are looking for a high-definition, reliable way to stream the matches without an immediate commitment, Fubo is a great tactical play. Fubo provides seamless access to FOX and FS1, who will be broadcasting all 104 matches in stunning 4K resolution, ensuring you don't miss a single moment of Colombia’s journey on the global stage.

The most effective way to watch for free is to take advantage of the Fubo 5-day free trial. This window is perfect for catching Colombia’s opening matches against the likes of Uzbekistan and DR Congo without spending a dime. Beyond the live broadcast, the service offers a robust Cloud DVR feature, allowing you to record the games and watch them later if the kickoff time doesn't align with your schedule.

To maximize this offer, it is best to sign up on the morning of Colombia’s first match; this strategic timing ensures you cover as much of the group stage action as possible within the free period.





How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 with Spanish commentary

In the United States, Telemundo holds the exclusive Spanish-language broadcast rights, and they are pulling out all the stops for this home-soil tournament.

If you want the most flexible and immersive experience, Peacock is the official streaming home for every single goal. For the 2026 tournament, Peacock is streaming all 104 matches live in Spanish.





What broadcaster is showing the World Cup in Colombia?

In Colombia, fans can watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 through three primary broadcasters: Caracol Televisión, Canal RCN, and Win Sports.

As the major national networks, Caracol and RCN provide essential free-to-air coverage for the country. Historically, these channels are the heart of Colombian soccer culture and will be the primary destination for every match of the national team's group stage campaign against Portugal, Uzbekistan, and DR Congo.

For comprehensive access to all 104 matches, Win Sports and DirecTV (via DSports) serve as the primary pay-TV rights holders. Their coverage includes dedicated 24/7 analysis, multi-angle viewing options, and high-definition broadcasts for every single tournament fixture.





To watch Caracol Play, RCN, or Win Sports Online from abroad, you can use a premium VPN to connect to a server in Colombia. Once your IP address is virtually relocated, you can bypass geo-blocks to access the official streaming platforms and apps as if you were watching from the center of Bogotá or Medellín.