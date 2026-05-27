How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 soccer with Apple TV





The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to be the biggest tournament in football history, and for fans in the United States, Apple TV offers one of the best ways to stream every moment live in stunning quality. Whether you are using the latest Apple TV 4K or an older Apple TV HD device, you can access official broadcasters and live TV streaming services directly through the tvOS App Store. Setting up your device before kick-off ensures a smooth, high-definition viewing experience from the opening match all the way to the final.

Here, GOAL explains how viewers in the United States can watch and stream the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Apple TV, including the top streaming apps, broadcasters, subscription options, and setup tips so you do not miss a second of the action.

Which apps stream the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Apple TV in the United States?

Fans in the United States will have multiple ways to watch all 104 World Cup matches live on Apple TVdevices.

English-language coverage will be available across the FOX Sports network family, meaning viewers can stream matches live through popular tvOS-compatible live TV services, including Fubo, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV. The dedicated FOX Sports app will also provide access for eligible cable and satellite subscribers.

For Spanish-language coverage, viewers in the US can stream matches live through Peacock, which is expected to carry extensive Spanish broadcasts throughout the tournament.

Most of these services also include cloud DVR functionality, allowing fans to pause, rewind, or catch up on matches later if they cannot watch live.

Which streaming services work on Apple TV in the United States?

Streaming Service Coverage Available Apple TV Support FOX Sports English-language live matches and highlights Full support Peacock Spanish-language live coverage Full support Fubo FOX channels and live sports streaming Full support Sling TV Select FOX coverage depending on package Full support Hulu + Live TV FOX live broadcasts and replays Full support YouTube TV FOX live channels and DVR access Full support

How to install World Cup streaming apps on Apple TV

Setting up your Apple TV for the World Cup only takes a few minutes.

Open the App Store: From the main Apple TV home screen, navigate to the blue App Store icon using your Siri Remote and select it.

Search for your streaming app: Select the Search icon at the top of the screen and type the name of the app you want to install, such as FOX Sports, Peacock, Fubo, or YouTube TV. You can also use Siri voice search by holding the microphone button on your remote.

Download and install: Select the app from the search results and click Get (or the cloud download icon if you previously installed it on another Apple device). You may need to confirm the installation using your Apple Account password.

Sign in and start streaming: Once installed, open the app from your home screen and sign in with your subscription or TV provider credentials to begin watching live World Cup matches.

Can you watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup for free on Apple TV in the US?

Most live World Cup coverage in the United States will require a paid subscription or TV provider login. However, some streaming platforms may offer free trial periods during the tournament, which could allow fans temporary access to live matches.

In addition, platforms such as Tubi are expected to offer free match highlights, condensed replays, analysis shows, and on-demand World Cup content throughout the competition.

Apple TV users can also take advantage of the built-in Apple TV App sports integration, which helps track fixtures, scores, standings, and live broadcasts in one central location.

Read more: How to watch and live stream 2026 FIFA World Cup soccer on YouTube

Can you watch World Cup content from YouTube and social platforms on Apple TV?

Yes. The YouTube app on Apple TV provides a fully optimized viewing experience for football fans looking for match highlights, post-game analysis, press conferences, and creator content throughout the tournament.

While TikTok does not currently offer a native Apple TV app, Apple users can easily use AirPlay from an iPhone, iPad, or Mac to stream TikTok World Cup clips, FIFA highlights, behind-the-scenes footage, and fan reactions directly to their television.

Read more: How to watch and live stream 2026 FIFA World Cup soccer on TikTok

2026 FIFA World Cup guide







