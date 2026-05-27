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Celine Abrahams

How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 soccer with Apple TV

TV Guide & Streaming
World Cup

GOAL explains how fans in the United States can stream live 2026 FIFA World Cup matches on their Apple TV devices.


Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 soccer on FuboStart free trial

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to be the biggest tournament in football history, and for fans in the United States, Apple TV offers one of the best ways to stream every moment live in stunning quality. Whether you are using the latest Apple TV 4K or an older Apple TV HD device, you can access official broadcasters and live TV streaming services directly through the tvOS App Store. Setting up your device before kick-off ensures a smooth, high-definition viewing experience from the opening match all the way to the final.

Here, GOAL explains how viewers in the United States can watch and stream the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Apple TV, including the top streaming apps, broadcasters, subscription options, and setup tips so you do not miss a second of the action.

Which apps stream the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Apple TV in the United States?

Fans in the United States will have multiple ways to watch all 104 World Cup matches live on Apple TVdevices.

English-language coverage will be available across the FOX Sports network family, meaning viewers can stream matches live through popular tvOS-compatible live TV services, including FuboSling TVHulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV. The dedicated FOX Sports app will also provide access for eligible cable and satellite subscribers.

For Spanish-language coverage, viewers in the US can stream matches live through Peacock, which is expected to carry extensive Spanish broadcasts throughout the tournament.

Most of these services also include cloud DVR functionality, allowing fans to pause, rewind, or catch up on matches later if they cannot watch live.

English Language
New Fubo Logo

Fubo

Watch all 104 FIFA World Cup 2026 matches in English language on the FOX Network and FS1 with Fubo. Cheapest plans start from just $45.99 per month.

Monthly from$45.99
Spanish Language
peacock logo image for promo

Peacock

If you prefer, you can watch the game live with Spanish commentary on Peacock

Monthly from$10.99
Watch for free!
Fubo Free Trial

Fubo

Want to watch the World Cup for free? Grab a 5-day Fubo free trial. You get full access to official broadcasts on FOX and FS1, stunning 4K streams, and Cloud DVR to record games while you work. Just time it right and cancel before the week ends!
Watch nowFREE
English Language
New Fubo Logo

Fubo

Watch all 104 FIFA World Cup 2026 matches in English language on the FOX Network and FS1 with Fubo. Cheapest plans start from just $45.99 per month.

Monthly from$45.99
Spanish Language
peacock logo image for promo

Peacock

If you prefer, you can watch the game live with Spanish commentary on Peacock

Monthly from$10.99
Watch for free!
Fubo Free Trial

Fubo

Want to watch the World Cup for free? Grab a 5-day Fubo free trial. You get full access to official broadcasts on FOX and FS1, stunning 4K streams, and Cloud DVR to record games while you work. Just time it right and cancel before the week ends!
Watch nowFREE
English Language
New Fubo Logo

Fubo

Watch all 104 FIFA World Cup 2026 matches in English language on the FOX Network and FS1 with Fubo. Cheapest plans start from just $45.99 per month.

Monthly from$45.99

Which streaming services work on Apple TV in the United States?

Streaming Service

Coverage Available

Apple TV Support

FOX Sports

English-language live matches and highlights

Full support

Peacock

Spanish-language live coverage

Full support

Fubo

FOX channels and live sports streaming

Full support

Sling TV

Select FOX coverage depending on package

Full support

Hulu + Live TV

FOX live broadcasts and replays

Full support

YouTube TV

FOX live channels and DVR access

Full support

Lengthy access
Sling TV logo (large)

Week Pass

Offers seven days of access to Sling Orange, including ESPN and TNT.

Channels: 34

Simultaneous streams: One

Weekly from$14.99
Full season option
Sling TV logo (large)

Season Pass

Offers five full months of access to Sling Orange, including ESPN and TNT.

Channels: 34

Simultaneous streams: One

Upfront from$199.99
Cheapest deal
Sling TV logo (large)

Day Pass

Offers 24 hours of access to Sling Orange, including ESPN and TNT.

Channels: 34

Simultaneous streams: One

Daily from$4.99
Weekend coverage
Sling TV logo (large)

Weekend Pass

Offers Friday to Sunday access to Sling Orange, including ESPN and TNT.

Channels: 34

Simultaneous streams: One

Weekends from$9.99
Lengthy access
Sling TV logo (large)

Week Pass

Offers seven days of access to Sling Orange, including ESPN and TNT.

Channels: 34

Simultaneous streams: One

Weekly from$14.99
Full season option
Sling TV logo (large)

Season Pass

Offers five full months of access to Sling Orange, including ESPN and TNT.

Channels: 34

Simultaneous streams: One

Upfront from$199.99
Cheapest deal
Sling TV logo (large)

Day Pass

Offers 24 hours of access to Sling Orange, including ESPN and TNT.

Channels: 34

Simultaneous streams: One

Daily from$4.99

How to install World Cup streaming apps on Apple TV

Setting up your Apple TV for the World Cup only takes a few minutes.

Open the App Store: From the main Apple TV home screen, navigate to the blue App Store icon using your Siri Remote and select it.

Search for your streaming app: Select the Search icon at the top of the screen and type the name of the app you want to install, such as FOX SportsPeacockFubo, or YouTube TV. You can also use Siri voice search by holding the microphone button on your remote.

Download and install: Select the app from the search results and click Get (or the cloud download icon if you previously installed it on another Apple device). You may need to confirm the installation using your Apple Account password.

Sign in and start streaming: Once installed, open the app from your home screen and sign in with your subscription or TV provider credentials to begin watching live World Cup matches.

Watch Spanish language FIFA World Cup coverageClick here

Can you watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup for free on Apple TV in the US?

Most live World Cup coverage in the United States will require a paid subscription or TV provider login. However, some streaming platforms may offer free trial periods during the tournament, which could allow fans temporary access to live matches.

In addition, platforms such as Tubi are expected to offer free match highlights, condensed replays, analysis shows, and on-demand World Cup content throughout the competition.

Apple TV users can also take advantage of the built-in Apple TV App sports integration, which helps track fixtures, scores, standings, and live broadcasts in one central location.

Read more: How to watch and live stream 2026 FIFA World Cup soccer on YouTube

Can you watch World Cup content from YouTube and social platforms on Apple TV?

Yes. The YouTube app on Apple TV provides a fully optimized viewing experience for football fans looking for match highlights, post-game analysis, press conferences, and creator content throughout the tournament.

While TikTok does not currently offer a native Apple TV app, Apple users can easily use AirPlay from an iPhone, iPad, or Mac to stream TikTok World Cup clips, FIFA highlights, behind-the-scenes footage, and fan reactions directly to their television.

Read more: How to watch and live stream 2026 FIFA World Cup soccer on TikTok

2026 FIFA World Cup guide

Mexico vs South Africa
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Tubi
South Korea vs Czechia
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
Fox One
Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
USA vs Paraguay
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Tubi
Qatar vs Switzerland
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Brazil vs Morocco
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
Fox One
Haiti vs Scotland
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
Fox One
Australia vs Turkiye
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
Fox One
Germany vs Curacao
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Netherlands vs Japan
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Ivory Coast vs Ecuador
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
Fox One
Sweden vs Tunisia
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
Fox One
Spain vs Cape Verde
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Belgium vs Egypt
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
Fox One
Iran vs New Zealand
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
Fox One
France vs Senegal
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Iraq vs Norway
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Argentina vs Algeria
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Austria vs Jordan
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
Fox One
Portugal vs DR Congo
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
England vs Croatia
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Ghana vs Panama
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
Fox One
Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
Fox One
Czechia vs South Africa
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Canada vs Qatar
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
Fox One
Mexico vs South Korea
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
USA vs Australia
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Scotland vs Morocco
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Brazil vs Haiti
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Turkiye vs Paraguay
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
Fox One
Netherlands vs Sweden
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Germany vs Ivory Coast
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Ecuador vs Curacao
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
Fox One
Tunisia vs Japan
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
Fox One
Spain vs Saudi Arabia
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Belgium vs Iran
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
Fox One
Uruguay vs Cape Verde
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
Fox One
New Zealand vs Egypt
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
Fox One
Argentina vs Austria
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
France vs Iraq
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Norway vs Senegal
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Jordan vs Algeria
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
Fox One
Portugal vs Uzbekistan
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
England vs Ghana
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Panama vs Croatia
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Colombia vs DR Congo
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
Fox One
Switzerland vs Canada
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
UNIVERSO
Fox One
Scotland vs Brazil
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Morocco vs Haiti
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
UNIVERSO
Fox One
South Africa vs South Korea
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
UNIVERSO
Fox One
Czechia vs Mexico
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One



Frequently asked questions

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to be held from 11 June to 19 July. It will be a historic tournament, as it is the first time the competition will be co-hosted by three countries: the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

For the first time ever, the World Cup will expand to feature 48 teams. This is a significant increase from the 32-team format used in previous editions (1998 - 2022).

The tournament will consist of 12 groups of four teams each. The top two teams from every group, along with the eight best third-placed teams, will advance to a new Round of 32 knockout stage. From there, the competition proceeds to the Round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, and the final.

Due to the expansion of teams and the new group stage format, the 2026 World Cup will feature 104 matches in total, compared to the 64 matches played in previous editions. To win the trophy, a team will now need to play eight matches instead of seven.

For the 2026 tournament, each participating national team must submit a roster of between 23 and 26 players.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Final is set to take place at the New York New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium) on 19 July.

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