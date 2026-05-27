How to watch and live stream 2026 FIFA World Cup soccer on YouTube

The 2026 FIFA World Cup marks a major shift in digital football broadcasting, with YouTube becoming an official FIFA preferred platform for the tournament. Fans around the world will be able to access live match previews, highlights, creator coverage, and select free match streams directly through YouTube, while viewers in the United States can watch every match live through services such as YouTube TV and Fubo.

Here, GOAL breaks down where to watch free live coverage, highlights, official broadcasters, streaming platforms, and global availability.

Can you watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup live on YouTube?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the first edition of the tournament fully integrated into FIFA’s expanded digital viewing strategy, with YouTube serving as one of the competition’s designated preferred platforms. Through partnerships with regional broadcasters and rights holders, fans globally will have access to more live World Cup content on YouTube than ever before.

For the first time, participating broadcasters will have the option to stream the opening 10 minutes of every World Cup match live on their official YouTube channels. The initiative is aimed at increasing accessibility and engaging younger, mobile-first audiences who increasingly consume football through digital platforms.

In selected territories, broadcasters may also choose to stream full matches for free on YouTube, depending on regional media rights agreements. Alongside live content, the official FIFA YouTube channel is expected to feature extended highlights, creator-led coverage, behind-the-scenes access, tactical analysis, press conferences, and historical World Cup archive matches throughout the tournament.

Can you watch the rest of the World Cup on Fubo in the United States?

Yes. Fans in the United States will be able to watch extensive live coverage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup through Fubo, one of the country’s leading sports-focused live TV streaming platforms.

Fubo carries FOX and FS1 for English-language broadcasts, while select plans may also include Telemundo and Universo for Spanish-language coverage. Because FOX Sports holds the English-language rights to the tournament in the United States, Fubo subscribers will be able to stream every World Cup match live through channels included in their package.

One of Fubo’s biggest advantages during the tournament will be its sports-centric features, including live match recording, multi-view streaming on supported devices, and flexible viewing across smartphones, tablets, Smart TVs, and streaming devices.

For cord-cutters in the United States, Fubo offers an alternative to traditional cable subscriptions while still providing comprehensive World Cup coverage from the opening match through to the final.

Can you watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Fubo internationally?

Fubo’s World Cup coverage is primarily focused on the United States market, where the platform carries official tournament broadcasters such as FOX Sports and Telemundo.

International availability for Fubo varies significantly by country, and coverage rights outside the United States may differ depending on local licensing agreements. Fans outside the United States will generally need to rely on local broadcasters and regional streaming platforms for live World Cup coverage.

How to watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup on YouTube for free

Fans looking to watch free World Cup content on YouTube simply need access to the YouTube app or website, available across smartphones, tablets, Smart TVs, desktops, and gaming consoles. Viewers can search for the official FIFA channel or their regional broadcaster’s verified YouTube account to access available live streams, previews, highlights, and tournament coverage.

Because free World Cup availability will differ by country, viewers are encouraged to subscribe to official broadcaster channels and enable notifications ahead of the tournament. This will help fans receive alerts whenever live previews, free matches, press conferences, or highlight packages become available in their region.

The official FIFA YouTube channel is also expected to serve as a central hub for tournament-related content, including iconic World Cup moments, player-focused features, tactical breakdowns, creator collaborations, and daily updates throughout the competition.

Which 2026 FIFA World Cup matches will be on YouTube?

Not every 2026 FIFA World Cup match will be available to stream in full on YouTube, as broadcasting rights continue to vary by country and territory. However, FIFA’s partnership with YouTube gives official rights holders greater flexibility to distribute selected live content through the platform.

As part of the initiative, participating broadcasters globally can stream the first 10 minutes of every match live on YouTube. The exact availability of full matches will ultimately depend on local broadcast agreements.

In some regions, YouTube may primarily serve as a destination for highlights and supplementary content, while in others it could offer additional free live coverage during the tournament.

What is the difference between YouTube and YouTube TV for the World Cup?

Although both services are owned by Google, YouTube and YouTube TV offer very different viewing experiences for football fans following the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The standard YouTube platform focuses primarily on free digital content, including live previews, highlights, Shorts, post-match analysis, creator coverage, and potentially select free match streams depending on regional agreements. It is designed as a free, globally accessible digital platform.

YouTube TV, meanwhile, is a paid live television streaming service currently available only in the United States. Rather than offering limited clips or previews, YouTube TV provides access to full live broadcasts through official television channels carrying the World Cup, including FOX, FS1, Telemundo, and Universo.

For viewers wanting complete tournament coverage from the opening match through to the final, YouTube TV functions more like a cable replacement service, while the standard YouTube app acts as a free digital companion platform.

Does YouTube TV show every 2026 FIFA World Cup match?

Fans in the United States will be able to watch every match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup through YouTube TV, provided they subscribe to a package that includes the tournament’s official broadcast partners.

The streaming service carries FOX and FS1 for English-language coverage, while Telemundo and Universo provide Spanish-language broadcasts throughout the competition. Because the expanded 2026 tournament format includes 104 matches, YouTube TV gives viewers a central platform to access every fixture live without requiring a traditional cable subscription.

One of YouTube TV’s major advantages during the World Cup is its sports-focused features, including unlimited Cloud DVR functionality, allowing fans to record matches and watch later. The service also includes “Key Plays” functionality, enabling viewers to quickly catch up on important moments if they join after kick-off.

Will 2026 FIFA World Cup streams on YouTube be geo-blocked?

Some World Cup streams and live content on YouTube are expected to be geo-restricted depending on regional broadcasting rights. While FIFA’s partnership with YouTube expands global access to tournament coverage, availability will still be governed by local media rights agreements.

As a result, viewers in some countries may have access to free live match streams, while others may only receive highlights and short-form content. Restrictions will vary by broadcaster and territory throughout the tournament.

For fans looking to access their home coverage while travelling or unlock region-locked streams, a VPN can provide a secure way to maintain access to their usual World Cup broadcasts.

Which YouTube channels will show 2026 FIFA World Cup content?

The official FIFA YouTube channel is expected to play a major role throughout the tournament by hosting highlights, archive content, behind-the-scenes features, interviews, and digital-first coverage.

Alongside FIFA’s official channel, regional broadcasters are also expected to publish World Cup content through their verified YouTube accounts. These may include channels operated by FOX Soccer, Telemundo Deportes, beIN Sports, SuperSport, JTBC, KBS, and other official rights holders depending on territory.

Because coverage availability differs internationally, viewers are encouraged to follow both FIFA and their local broadcaster’s YouTube channels ahead of the tournament to avoid missing live previews, highlight packages, or potential free match streams.

Can you watch the World Cup on mobile, Smart TVs, and consoles?

The YouTube app will be available across a wide range of devices during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, making it one of the most accessible ways for fans to follow tournament content globally.

Viewers will be able to access World Cup streams and highlights through smartphones, tablets, desktop browsers, Smart TVs, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast-enabled devices, and gaming consoles such as PlayStation and Xbox.

Meanwhile, YouTube TV and Fubo subscribers in the United States will also be able to stream full matches across supported devices using their respective apps, allowing fans to seamlessly switch between mobile viewing and larger-screen experiences throughout the tournament.

2026 FIFA World Cup YouTube & Streaming Global Guide

Region / Country Official Broadcaster(s) Additional Streaming Platforms Australia SBS SBS On Demand Brazil Grupo Globo / CazéTV Globoplay Canada Bell Media (TSN, CTV, RDS) TSN Direct, RDS Direct France beIN Sports / M6 beIN CONNECT, 6play Germany ARD / ZDF / Magenta Sport ZDF Mediathek, MagentaTV India & South Asia Viacom18 / JioCinema JioCinema Italy RAI RaiPlay Japan DAZN / NHK DAZN Mexico TelevisaUnivision / TV Azteca ViX Middle East & North Africa (MENA) beIN Sports beIN CONNECT New Zealand TVNZ TVNZ+ Portugal Sport TV Sport TV app South Africa SuperSport / SABC DStv Stream, SABC+ South Korea JTBC / KBS Regional broadcast apps Spain RTVE / DAZN RTVE Play, DAZN Sub-Saharan Africa New World TV / SuperSport Regional streaming platforms United Kingdom BBC / ITV BBC iPlayer, ITVX United States FOX Sports / Telemundo YouTube TV, Fubo, FOX Sports App, Peacock, Tubi



