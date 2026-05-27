How to watch and live stream 2026 FIFA World Cup soccer on TikTok

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to accelerate the shift toward short-form digital consumption, with TikTok taking on an expanded official role in tournament coverage. While full 90-minute broadcasts will remain on traditional television and streaming platforms, a landmark partnership with FIFA positions TikTok as a major destination for real-time match clips, behind-the-scenes access, creator content, and official broadcaster activity.
For fans in the United States, every match of the tournament will air across FOX Sports and Telemundo platforms, with streaming available through services including Fubo, Peacock and Tubi.
Here, GOAL breaks down how to follow the tournament on TikTok, regional rights holders, and where to watch the rest of the competition live.
Can you watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup live on TikTok?
TikTok will not host standalone, full-length live broadcasts of matches. However, under its status as FIFA’s preferred social platform for the tournament, authorised regional broadcasters will have the option to stream select live moments and supplementary coverage directly within the platform’s dedicated World Cup hub.
For complete, uninterrupted match coverage, fans will still need to use traditional television broadcasts or official streaming services. In the United States, viewers can stream matches live through Fubo, which will carry FOX and Telemundo coverage throughout the tournament, alongside Peacock’s Spanish-language offerings and free highlights via Tubi.
TikTok’s live components are designed to complement the primary broadcast by offering real-time discovery and a mobile-first second-screen experience.
How do I find the official World Cup tournament hub on TikTok?
You can access the dedicated experience by opening the TikTok app and searching for “World Cup”, “FIFA World Cup” or “World Cup 2026”. The official verified tournament banner and hub will appear at the top of the search results.
Is it free to access World Cup content on TikTok?
Yes. Accessing the official FIFA World Cup 2026 Hub, creator content and broadcaster clips on TikTok will be completely free.
However, watching full-length matches through official broadcasters and streaming services may require a paid subscription, cable authentication, or regional television licence. In the United States, Fubo subscriptions provide access to live FOX and Telemundo broadcasts, making the platform one of the most comprehensive streaming options for the tournament.
Fubo
Watch all 104 FIFA World Cup 2026 matches in English language on the FOX Network and FS1 with Fubo. Cheapest plans start from just $45.99 per month.
Peacock
If you prefer, you can watch the game live with Spanish commentary on Peacock
Fubo
Fubo
Watch all 104 FIFA World Cup 2026 matches in English language on the FOX Network and FS1 with Fubo. Cheapest plans start from just $45.99 per month.
Peacock
If you prefer, you can watch the game live with Spanish commentary on Peacock
Fubo
How to watch the rest of the tournament on Fubo
U.S. viewers can stream the 2026 FIFA World Cup live on Fubo through FOX and Telemundo channels included within the platform’s subscription packages. Fubo offers access across smart TVs, mobile devices, tablets and web browsers, making it one of the most flexible options for cord-cutters following the tournament.
In addition to live match coverage, Fubo users can typically access cloud DVR functionality, multi-view streaming on select devices, and pre-match and post-match analysis throughout the competition.
How to follow the 2026 FIFA World Cup on TikTok
Fans can access coverage through the official FIFA World Cup 2026 Hub by searching for the tournament name or following verified broadcaster accounts. These destinations will aggregate content throughout the tournament, including:
- Official Creator Correspondents: A global cohort of creators embedded across host cities providing behind-the-scenes updates from training facilities, press centres and team arrivals.
- Broadcaster Activity: Verified media accounts publishing instant goals, key highlights and post-match analysis.
- Archival Footage Integration: Licensed content combining iconic historic World Cup moments with 2026 tournament action.
The hub will also feature localised information, match schedules and interactive filtering to help users customise their tournament feeds.
Will World Cup clips on TikTok be geo-blocked?
While general creator content, trends and fan reactions will be available globally, official match highlights, instant goals and live broadcast windows published by regional rights holders may be geo-restricted due to international broadcasting agreements.
Modern social media platforms have completely transformed how fans consume fast-paced sports clips and behind-the-scenes coverage during major global events. For viewers looking to pair that digital-first experience with live streaming access, platforms such as Fubo will play a central role in following the tournament from kickoff through to the final.
2026 FIFA World Cup TikTok global viewing guide
Region / Country
Official Broadcaster(s)
Additional Streaming Platforms
Australia
SBS
SBS On Demand
Brazil
Grupo Globo / CazéTV
Globoplay
Canada
Bell Media (TSN, CTV, RDS)
TSN Direct, RDS Direct
France
beIN Sports / M6
beIN CONNECT, 6play
Germany
ARD / ZDF / Magenta Sport
ZDF Mediathek, MagentaTV
India & South Asia
Viacom18 / JioCinema
JioCinema
Italy
RAI / DAZN
RaiPlay, DAZN app
Japan
DAZN / NHK / Nippon TV / Fuji TV
DAZN, NHK+
Mexico
TelevisaUnivision / TV Azteca
ViX
MENA
beIN Sports
beIN CONNECT
New Zealand
TVNZ
TVNZ+
Portugal
Sport TV / LiveModeTV
Sport TV app
South Africa
SuperSport / SABC
DStv Stream, SABC+, Showmax
South Korea
JTBC / KBS
Regional broadcast apps, NAVER Sports
Spain
RTVE / DAZN
RTVE Play, DAZN app
Sub-Saharan Africa
New World TV / SuperSport
Regional streaming platforms
United Kingdom
BBC / ITV
BBC iPlayer, ITVX
United States
FOX Sports / Telemundo
Fubo, Peacock, Tubi