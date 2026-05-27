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Celine Abrahams

How to watch and live stream 2026 FIFA World Cup soccer on TikTok

TV Guide & Streaming
World Cup

GOAL explains how fans can track the 2026 FIFA World Cup through dedicated broadcaster hubs on TikTok across the United States.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to accelerate the shift toward short-form digital consumption, with TikTok taking on an expanded official role in tournament coverage. While full 90-minute broadcasts will remain on traditional television and streaming platforms, a landmark partnership with FIFA positions TikTok as a major destination for real-time match clips, behind-the-scenes access, creator content, and official broadcaster activity.

For fans in the United States, every match of the tournament will air across FOX Sports and Telemundo platforms, with streaming available through services including Fubo, Peacock and Tubi.

Here, GOAL breaks down how to follow the tournament on TikTok, regional rights holders, and where to watch the rest of the competition live.

Can you watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup live on TikTok?

TikTok will not host standalone, full-length live broadcasts of matches. However, under its status as FIFA’s preferred social platform for the tournament, authorised regional broadcasters will have the option to stream select live moments and supplementary coverage directly within the platform’s dedicated World Cup hub.

For complete, uninterrupted match coverage, fans will still need to use traditional television broadcasts or official streaming services. In the United States, viewers can stream matches live through Fubo, which will carry FOX and Telemundo coverage throughout the tournament, alongside Peacock’s Spanish-language offerings and free highlights via Tubi.

Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 soccer on FuboStart free trial

TikTok’s live components are designed to complement the primary broadcast by offering real-time discovery and a mobile-first second-screen experience.

How do I find the official World Cup tournament hub on TikTok?

You can access the dedicated experience by opening the TikTok app and searching for “World Cup”, “FIFA World Cup” or “World Cup 2026”. The official verified tournament banner and hub will appear at the top of the search results.

Is it free to access World Cup content on TikTok?

Yes. Accessing the official FIFA World Cup 2026 Hub, creator content and broadcaster clips on TikTok will be completely free.

However, watching full-length matches through official broadcasters and streaming services may require a paid subscription, cable authentication, or regional television licence. In the United States, Fubo subscriptions provide access to live FOX and Telemundo broadcasts, making the platform one of the most comprehensive streaming options for the tournament.

English Language
New Fubo Logo

Fubo

Watch all 104 FIFA World Cup 2026 matches in English language on the FOX Network and FS1 with Fubo. Cheapest plans start from just $45.99 per month.

Monthly from$45.99
Spanish Language
peacock logo image for promo

Peacock

If you prefer, you can watch the game live with Spanish commentary on Peacock

Monthly from$10.99
Watch for free!
Fubo Free Trial

Fubo

Want to watch the World Cup for free? Grab a 5-day Fubo free trial. You get full access to official broadcasts on FOX and FS1, stunning 4K streams, and Cloud DVR to record games while you work. Just time it right and cancel before the week ends!
Watch nowFREE
English Language
New Fubo Logo

Fubo

Watch all 104 FIFA World Cup 2026 matches in English language on the FOX Network and FS1 with Fubo. Cheapest plans start from just $45.99 per month.

Monthly from$45.99
Spanish Language
peacock logo image for promo

Peacock

If you prefer, you can watch the game live with Spanish commentary on Peacock

Monthly from$10.99
Watch for free!
Fubo Free Trial

Fubo

Want to watch the World Cup for free? Grab a 5-day Fubo free trial. You get full access to official broadcasts on FOX and FS1, stunning 4K streams, and Cloud DVR to record games while you work. Just time it right and cancel before the week ends!
Watch nowFREE
English Language
New Fubo Logo

Fubo

Watch all 104 FIFA World Cup 2026 matches in English language on the FOX Network and FS1 with Fubo. Cheapest plans start from just $45.99 per month.

Monthly from$45.99

How to watch the rest of the tournament on Fubo

U.S. viewers can stream the 2026 FIFA World Cup live on Fubo through FOX and Telemundo channels included within the platform’s subscription packages. Fubo offers access across smart TVs, mobile devices, tablets and web browsers, making it one of the most flexible options for cord-cutters following the tournament.

In addition to live match coverage, Fubo users can typically access cloud DVR functionality, multi-view streaming on select devices, and pre-match and post-match analysis throughout the competition.

Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 soccer on FuboStart free trial

How to follow the 2026 FIFA World Cup on TikTok

Fans can access coverage through the official FIFA World Cup 2026 Hub by searching for the tournament name or following verified broadcaster accounts. These destinations will aggregate content throughout the tournament, including:

  • Official Creator Correspondents: A global cohort of creators embedded across host cities providing behind-the-scenes updates from training facilities, press centres and team arrivals.
  • Broadcaster Activity: Verified media accounts publishing instant goals, key highlights and post-match analysis.
  • Archival Footage Integration: Licensed content combining iconic historic World Cup moments with 2026 tournament action.

The hub will also feature localised information, match schedules and interactive filtering to help users customise their tournament feeds.

Will World Cup clips on TikTok be geo-blocked?

While general creator content, trends and fan reactions will be available globally, official match highlights, instant goals and live broadcast windows published by regional rights holders may be geo-restricted due to international broadcasting agreements.

Modern social media platforms have completely transformed how fans consume fast-paced sports clips and behind-the-scenes coverage during major global events. For viewers looking to pair that digital-first experience with live streaming access, platforms such as Fubo will play a central role in following the tournament from kickoff through to the final.

2026 FIFA World Cup TikTok global viewing guide

Region / Country

Official Broadcaster(s)

Additional Streaming Platforms

Australia

SBS

SBS On Demand

Brazil

Grupo Globo / CazéTV

Globoplay

Canada

Bell Media (TSN, CTV, RDS)

TSN Direct, RDS Direct

France

beIN Sports / M6

beIN CONNECT, 6play

Germany

ARD / ZDF / Magenta Sport

ZDF Mediathek, MagentaTV

India & South Asia

Viacom18 / JioCinema

JioCinema

Italy

RAI / DAZN

RaiPlay, DAZN app

Japan

DAZN / NHK / Nippon TV / Fuji TV

DAZN, NHK+

Mexico

TelevisaUnivision / TV Azteca

ViX

MENA

beIN Sports

beIN CONNECT

New Zealand

TVNZ

TVNZ+

Portugal

Sport TV / LiveModeTV

Sport TV app

South Africa

SuperSport / SABC

DStv Stream, SABC+, Showmax

South Korea

JTBC / KBS

Regional broadcast apps, NAVER Sports

Spain

RTVE / DAZN

RTVE Play, DAZN app

Sub-Saharan Africa

New World TV / SuperSport

Regional streaming platforms

United Kingdom

BBC / ITV

BBC iPlayer, ITVX

United States

FOX Sports / Telemundo

Fubo, Peacock, Tubi


Frequently asked questions

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to be held from 11 June to 19 July. It will be a historic tournament, as it is the first time the competition will be co-hosted by three countries: the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

For the first time ever, the World Cup will expand to feature 48 teams. This is a significant increase from the 32-team format used in previous editions (1998 - 2022).

The tournament will consist of 12 groups of four teams each. The top two teams from every group, along with the eight best third-placed teams, will advance to a new Round of 32 knockout stage. From there, the competition proceeds to the Round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, and the final.

Due to the expansion of teams and the new group stage format, the 2026 World Cup will feature 104 matches in total, compared to the 64 matches played in previous editions. To win the trophy, a team will now need to play eight matches instead of seven.

For the 2026 tournament, each participating national team must submit a roster of between 23 and 26 players.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Final is set to take place at the New York New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium) on 19 July.

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