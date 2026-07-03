Watch for FREE: Egypt vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2026 $0 guide

Whether you are looking to stream the game on your preferred digital device or watch the action unfold on a traditional television screen, fans in the USA have a few fantastic options to catch the Egypt vs Australia World Cup match for absolutely free.

The highly anticipated Round of 32 clash is scheduled to kick off today, Friday, July 3, 2026 (8:00 PM Eastern Time / 5:00 PM Pacific Time), broadcasting live from Los Angeles Stadium (SoFi Stadium) in Inglewood, California. This absolute blockbuster knockout matchup features an exciting clash of styles on the world stage. Mohamed Salah's star-studded Egypt enters the single-elimination phase determined to build on their strong group-stage momentum and carry thehopes of a continent deeper into the tournament. Meanwhile, Australia's battle-tested Socceroos arrive ready to deploy their signature relentless work ethic, looking to control the tempo and orchestrate another classic World Cup knockout upset.

If you have cut the cord, lack a traditional TV antenna, and want to stream the broadcast on a smart TV or mobile device, your best bet is to sign up for a temporary free trial with a premium live TV streaming platform. Just remember to cancel your subscription before the trial window expires so you don't get charged for the first month.

Provider Trial length Channels Fubo 5 days FOX (English language) / Telemundo (Spanish language) DirecTV Stream 5 days FOX (English language) / Telemundo (Spanish language)

Can I cancel Fubo anytime?

Yes, you can cancel your Fubo subscription at any time since the service operates on a month-to-month basis with no long-term contracts or hidden termination fees. If you choose to end your membership, you will continue to have access to your live sports and TV channels until the conclusion of your current billing cycle. To ensure you don't get charged for the next month, you just need to complete the cancellation before your next renewal date; you can look over a step-by-step walkthrough on how to cancel your Fubo subscription across various devices to ensure the process goes smoothly.

Over-the-Air (OTA) TV Antenna

Because the English-language broadcast for this premier knockout fixture is hosted on the main FOX network and the Spanish-language broadcast is televised on Telemundo, both are major local broadcast networks. This means you can watch either feed 100% free of charge by simply plugging a standard over-the-air digital TV antenna directly into your television set.

For English commentary: Tune into your local FOX broadcast station.

For Spanish commentary: Tune into your local Telemundo broadcast station.

Major U.S. Markets TV Channel Directory

Here is a comprehensive market-by-market guide for local FOX (English broadcast) and Telemundo (Spanish broadcast) over-the-air affiliate channels across the largest television markets in the United States.

The channel numbers listed below are the virtual/over-the-air (OTA) channel numbers you would find using a standard digital TV antenna, which typically align with local cable box channel mappings.