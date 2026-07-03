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Watch for FREE: Egypt vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2026 $0 guide

TV Guide & Streaming
Australia vs Egypt
Australia
Egypt
World Cup

Find out how to catch the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup clash without paying a dime.

Whether you are looking to stream the game on your preferred digital device or watch the action unfold on a traditional television screen, fans in the USA have a few fantastic options to catch the Egypt vs Australia World Cup match for absolutely free.

Stream Egypt vs Australia for FREE on FuboStart 5 day trial

The highly anticipated Round of 32 clash is scheduled to kick off today, Friday, July 3, 2026 (8:00 PM Eastern Time / 5:00 PM Pacific Time), broadcasting live from Los Angeles Stadium (SoFi Stadium) in Inglewood, California. This absolute blockbuster knockout matchup features an exciting clash of styles on the world stage. Mohamed Salah's star-studded Egypt enters the single-elimination phase determined to build on their strong group-stage momentum and carry thehopes of a continent deeper into the tournament. Meanwhile, Australia's battle-tested Socceroos arrive ready to deploy their signature relentless work ethic, looking to control the tempo and orchestrate another classic World Cup knockout upset.

If you have cut the cord, lack a traditional TV antenna, and want to stream the broadcast on a smart TV or mobile device, your best bet is to sign up for a temporary free trial with a premium live TV streaming platform. Just remember to cancel your subscription before the trial window expires so you don't get charged for the first month.

Provider

Trial length

Channels

Fubo

5 days

FOX (English language) / Telemundo (Spanish language)

DirecTV Stream

5 days

FOX (English language) / Telemundo (Spanish language)

Stream Egypt vs Australia for FREE on FuboStart 5 day trial

Can I cancel Fubo anytime?

Yes, you can cancel your Fubo subscription at any time since the service operates on a month-to-month basis with no long-term contracts or hidden termination fees. If you choose to end your membership, you will continue to have access to your live sports and TV channels until the conclusion of your current billing cycle. To ensure you don't get charged for the next month, you just need to complete the cancellation before your next renewal date; you can look over a step-by-step walkthrough on how to cancel your Fubo subscription across various devices to ensure the process goes smoothly.

Over-the-Air (OTA) TV Antenna

Because the English-language broadcast for this premier knockout fixture is hosted on the main FOX network and the Spanish-language broadcast is televised on Telemundo, both are major local broadcast networks. This means you can watch either feed 100% free of charge by simply plugging a standard over-the-air digital TV antenna directly into your television set.

Power Rankings

  • For English commentary: Tune into your local FOX broadcast station.
  • For Spanish commentary: Tune into your local Telemundo broadcast station.

Major U.S. Markets TV Channel Directory

Here is a comprehensive market-by-market guide for local FOX (English broadcast) and Telemundo (Spanish broadcast) over-the-air affiliate channels across the largest television markets in the United States.

The channel numbers listed below are the virtual/over-the-air (OTA) channel numbers you would find using a standard digital TV antenna, which typically align with local cable box channel mappings.

Media Market / Coverage Area

FOX Affiliate (Call Sign)

FOX Channel

Telemundo Affiliate (Call Sign)

Telemundo Channel

1. New York Metro Area

WNYW

Channel 5

WNJU

Channel 47

2. Los Angeles Area

KTTV

Channel 11

KVEA

Channel 52

3. Chicago Area

WFLD

Channel 32

WSNS-TV

Channel 44

4. Philadelphia Area

WTXF-TV

Channel 29

WWSI

Channel 62

5. Dallas–Fort Worth Area

KDFW

Channel 4

KXTX-TV

Channel 39

6. Houston Area

KRIV

Channel 26

KTMD

Channel 47

7. San Francisco Bay Area

KTVU

Channel 2

KSTS

Channel 48

8. Atlanta Area

WAGA-TV

Channel 5

WKTB-CD

Channel 47

9. Boston Area

WFXT

Channel 25

WNEU

Channel 60

10. Washington, D.C. Area

WTTG

Channel 5

WZDC-CD

Channel 44

11. Seattle–Tacoma Area

KCPQ

Channel 13

KUNS-TV

Channel 7.4

12. Phoenix Area

KSAZ-TV

Channel 10

KTAZ

Channel 39

13. Tampa–St. Petersburg Area

WTVT

Channel 13

WRMD-CD

Channel 49

14. Detroit Area

WJBK

Channel 2

WDWO-CD

Channel 4

15. Minneapolis–St. Paul Area

KMSP-TV

Channel 9

KJNK-LD

Channel 25

16. Denver Area

KDVR

Channel 31

KDEN-TV

Channel 25

17. Miami–Fort Lauderdale Area

WSVN

Channel 7

WSCV

Channel 51

18. Orlando–Daytona Beach Area

WOFL

Channel 35

WTMO-CD

Channel 31

19. Sacramento–Stockton Area

KTXL

Channel 40

KCSO-LD

Channel 33

20. Charlotte Area

WJZY

Channel 46

WSOC-TV

Channel 9.2

21. San Diego Area

KSWB-TV

Channel 5

KUAN-LD

Channel 48

22. Portland Area (OR)

KPTV

Channel 12

KJRM-LD

Channel 43

23. St. Louis Area

KTVI

Channel 2

WODK-LD

Channel 45

24. Salt Lake City Area

KSTU

Channel 13

KTUT

Channel 20

25. San Antonio Area

KABB

Channel 29

KVDA

Channel 60

Stream Egypt vs Australia for FREE on FuboStart 5 day trial

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