Spain vs Austria Predictions: Tipping La Roja and Lamine Yamal

It’s hard to see past a victory for La Roja in this one as they aim to knock out Das Team on Thursday, 2 July.

Best predictions for Spain vs Austria

Spain to win and both teams to score - no @ -111

Under 2.5 goals @ -105

Lamine Yamal as anytime goalscorer @ +135

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

La Roja’s solid backline

Only France and Argentina are seen as more likely winners of this World Cup than Spain, according to the bookies. On paper, Luis de la Fuente’s men are a far stronger outfit, and they should be confident of getting the job done. Austria appear limited in comparison, and La Roja are expected to be too strong for them.

The Spaniards do have some injury concerns, however. Nico Williams seems set to be ruled out, and Yeremy Pino’s participation is also in doubt. With Victor Munoz carrying a knock, Spain don’t have too many options in wide areas.

Ralf Rangnick has a full squad available, meanwhile, and he needs them to step up this week. The Austrians may have scored three last time out, but they face a Spanish side that have yet to concede. Given their solidity so far, and Das Team’s frailties, we expect a win to nil for the men in red.

Spain vs Austria Prediction 1: Spain to win and both teams to score - no @ -111

A comfortable Spanish victory

This looks like a game where Spain may not need to hit top gear in order to claim victory. Portugal or Croatia potentially await them, and they should both prove to be more difficult challenges. De la Fuente’s men have been comfortable all tournament. They have rarely appeared in danger of conceding, even in their Cape Verde draw.

It’s been a long time since these two last faced off, and even longer since they met in a World Cup. Spain ran out 5-1 winners in a 2009 friendly and lost 2-1 in Argentina back in 1978.

We can see this being a relatively low-scoring affair, however, with La Roja doing just enough to get the job done. The Austrians couldn’t find a way past Argentina, and we see them having a similar issue in California.

Spain vs Austria Prediction 2: Under 2.5 goals @ -105

Yamal in action once again

He may only be 18 years old, but there’s no doubt that Lamine Yamal is huge for Spain. Yamal has started the last two games after recovering from injury, and Spain won both. You have to wonder whether Cape Verde would have managed to keep them out had he started that match as well.

The Barcelona star scored 24 times for this club this season. He will be keen to add more to his 2025/26 tally. Having opened up his World Cup account against Saudi Arabia, you wouldn’t put it past him grabbing another this week.

Mikel Oyarzabal is the bookies’ favourite to score, but Yamal is better value. We can see both finding the net at SoFi Stadium as the Spanish progress.

Spain vs Austria Prediction 3: Lamine Yamal as anytime goalscorer @ +135

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Spain 2-0 Austria

Goalscorers prediction - Spain: Mikel Oyarzabal, Lamine Yamal

Spain’s 2026 World Cup got off to a rocky start as they were held by Cape Verde on the opening day. They bounced back, however, thumping Saudi Arabia and securing a narrow win over Uruguay. Luis de la Fuente’s men remain among the tournament’s favourites.

As for Austria, they’ve been inconsistent throughout the tournament. They were on the brink of elimination before their last-gasp equaliser in the draw with Algeria and rode their luck against Jordan. Ralf Rangnick knows his side need to be at their best if they’re to cause an upset in Los Angeles.

Probable lineups for Spain vs Austria

Spain expected lineup: Simon, Llorente, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella, Rodri, Merino, Pedri, Yamal, Oyarzabal, Baena

Austria expected lineup: A. Schlager, Posch, Lienhart, Alaba, Mwene, X. Schlager, Seiwald, Laimer, Schmid, Sabitzer, Arnautovic