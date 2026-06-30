World Cup - Final Stage Seattle Stadium

Today's game between Belgium and Senegal will kick-off at Jul 1, 2026, 4:00 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Belgium vs Senegal is available to watch live in the United States on FS1 in English, with Spanish-language coverage on Telemundo. TV channel and live stream options are listed below. Fubo carries both English and Spanish broadcasts and is a recommended streaming option. Peacock is also streaming all 104 tournament matches live in Spanish.

Belgium and Senegal meet in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 at Seattle Stadium in Seattle, Washington. The stakes are straightforward: win or go home.

Belgium topped Group G after a turbulent campaign that threatened to end before the knockout rounds even began. Rudi Garcia's side drew with Egypt and Iran before turning on the style against New Zealand, winning 5-1 to claim first place. Leandro Trossard scored twice, Kevin De Bruyne added one, and Romelu Lukaku came off the bench to cap the rout with a thunderous header. Garcia was quick to defend his veteran core afterwards, calling pre-tournament criticism of the trio "ugly."

Senegal's path here was no smoother. Pape Thiaw's side lost to France and Norway before beating ten-man Iraq 5-0 on the final matchday to scrape through as the eighth-best third-placed side. Papa Gueye bagged a brace off the bench in that win, while Sadio Mane — remarkably — went scoreless across all five goals.

The Lions of Teranga arrive with a specific concern between the posts. First-choice goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is sidelined with a knee sprain, meaning Mory Diaw will start in goal for this knockout tie.

Belgium carry the weight of expectation that has followed this generation for a decade. De Bruyne and Lukaku are among the last survivors of a squad that promised so much across multiple tournaments without delivering. This is their clearest shot yet at a deep run, but Senegal's pace and physicality in transition will test a defence that has already shown it can be unsettled.

Senegal have lost their last two World Cup knockout games against European opposition, falling to England and Turkey. That record will be on Thiaw's mind as he prepares his side for what is a genuine examination of their tournament credentials.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Belgium vs Senegal live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Belgium vs Senegal with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Rudi Garcia has not confirmed a probable lineup for Belgium ahead of the Round of 32 clash, and no injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the Red Devils. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw is similarly yet to name a projected XI. The one confirmed absentee is first-choice goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, who is sidelined with a knee sprain. No other injury or suspension concerns are reported for the Lions of Teranga at this stage. Further team news will follow as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Belgium have won three and drawn two of their last five matches without a defeat. Their most recent result was the 5-1 win over New Zealand in the World Cup group stage on June 27, a dominant display in which Trossard scored twice and Lukaku netted from the bench. Before that, they drew 0-0 with Iran and 1-1 with Egypt in the group stage. Pre-tournament friendlies brought a 5-0 win over Tunisia and a 2-0 victory over Croatia. Belgium scored thirteen goals and conceded two across those five matches.

Senegal have won two and lost three of their last five. Their most recent result was the 5-0 win over Iraq in the World Cup group stage on June 26. Before that, they lost 3-2 to Norway and 3-1 to France. A 0-0 draw with Saudi Arabia and a 3-2 loss to the United States in pre-tournament friendlies complete the run. Senegal scored fifteen goals and conceded nine across those five matches, with five of their last six games featuring over 3.5 goals.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Belgium and Senegal in the provided records. Tuesday's Round of 32 fixture at Seattle Stadium will be the first recorded encounter between the two nations.

Standings

Belgium finished as winners of Group G. Senegal qualified from Group I in third place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Belgium vs Senegal today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: