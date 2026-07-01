What time does USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina start?

World Cup - Final Stage San Francisco Bay Area Stadium

USA Team News

After successfully navigating Group D, Mauricio Pochettino’s squad enters the single-elimination phase with fresh legs and their talisman back at 100%.

Having already secured the top spot in the group via wins over Paraguay (4-1) and Australia (2-0), Pochettino heavily rotated his squad for the final group match against Turkey (a 3-2 loss). Expect wholesale changes as the preferred starting XI returns to action.

The biggest boost for the USMNT is the return of Christian Pulisic. After nursing a minor calf injury that limited him to a second-half substitute appearance against Turkey, the captain is fully fit and will reclaim his starting spot on the wing.

In-form striker Folarin Balogun, who already has two goals to his name in this tournament, will lead the attack as he looks to exploit a Bosnian backline that has looked exposed at times.

Central veterans like Tim Ream will be tasked with anchoring the defense against a physical target man, while flying full-backs Antonee Robinson and Sergiño Dest look to control the flanks.

Bosnia and Herzegovina Team News

Bosnia and Herzegovina punched their ticket to the knockout rounds as one of the best third-placed teams out of Group B, recovering from a tough loss to Switzerland with a decisive 3-1 victory over Qatar.

The Bosnians receive a massive tactical lift with 23-year-old center-back Tarik Muharemovic returning from suspension. His availability heavily stabilizes a defensive unit that struggled for consistency during the group stage.

All eyes are on 40-year-old legendary captain Edin Džeko. He remains the undisputed focal point of the Bosnian attack, though the major question mark heading into a win-or-go-home scenario is whether the veteran frontman has the stamina for a grueling 90 (or potentially 120) minutes.

Managerial staff are unlikely to tinker too much with the midfield and attacking blocks that found joy against Qatar, heavily relying on young wing duo Esmir Bajraktarević and Kerim Alajbegović to spark quick counter-attacks transitionally.

USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Live Streams

USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina is available to watch live in the United States on FOX and Telemundo. Several online streaming services are available to follow the action live including Fubo who offer new customers afive day trial of their service to new customers.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Match Preview

The United States take on Bosnia and Herzegovina in the World Cup 2026 Round of 32 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. It is knockout football, and for the co-hosts, it is the moment everything has been building toward.

Mauricio Pochettino's side finished top of Group D with six points, beating Paraguay 4-1 and Australia 2-0 before a 3-2 defeat to Turkey in their final group game. The loss did nothing to dent their standing, and the USMNT arrive in the knockout rounds with confidence intact and their squad largely healthy.

The mood around the American camp has been deliberately calm. Pochettino has spoken this week about channeling expectation into performance, borrowing the words of Argentine football philosopher Jorge Valdano: "Relaxation brings concentration." Captain Tim Ream echoed that tone, insisting the squad feels no added pressure beyond the desire to win.

Bosnia and Herzegovina qualified as one of the best third-placed teams from Group B, finishing with four points after a 3-1 win over Qatar sealed their progress. Sergej Barbarez's side drew 1-1 with Canada, suffered a 4-1 loss to Switzerland, then showed real character to beat Qatar and reach the knockouts for the first time in their history.

The Dragons bring veteran quality in Edin Dzeko, who leads the line at 40, and they will not come to California simply to make up the numbers. Bosnia qualified for this tournament by eliminating four-time world champions Italy, and that result alone tells you something about what this team is capable of.

For the USMNT, the stakes are as high as they get. Playing knockout football on home soil, in primetime, with the weight of a nation behind them, Christian Pulisic and company know what this game means. Folarin Balogun has already scored twice in the tournament and Alex Freeman's group-stage goal against Australia announced a generational talent to the world.

How to watch USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Gemini

Form

The USMNT have won three and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-2 defeat to Turkey in the World Cup group stage, ending an unbeaten run in the tournament. Before that, they beat Australia 2-0 and Paraguay 4-1 in their first two group games. Pre-tournament, they lost 2-1 to Germany in a friendly before beating Senegal 3-2. Across those five matches, the United States scored 12 goals and conceded nine, an attacking return that reflects both their threat and their defensive exposure at times.

Bosnia and Herzegovina's last five results brought one win, three draws, and one defeat. Their 3-1 victory over Qatar on June 24 was their strongest performance, while a 4-1 loss to Switzerland earlier in the group stage was their heaviest recent reverse. They drew 1-1 with both Canada and Panama, and played out a goalless stalemate with North Macedonia. The Dragons scored six goals and conceded seven across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came on December 19, 2021, when USA beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-0 in a friendly. Before that, the two teams drew 0-0 in a January 2018 friendly. The only other recorded fixture in this dataset took place on August 14, 2013, when Bosnia and Herzegovina hosted the United States and lost 3-4. Across all three meetings, USA have won twice and drawn once, scoring five goals to Bosnia and Herzegovina's three.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the big screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: