Alabama Crimson Tide 2026 NCAA college football watch guide: Schedule, channels and live streams

Upcoming Alabama Crimson Tide TV schedule

How to watch and live stream Alabama Crimson Tide

Since the Alabama Crimson Tide plays in the SEC, their media rights belong exclusively to the ESPN family of networks. To catch the Crimson Tide this season, you will primarily need access to ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, and the SEC Network. ABC now serves as the premier broadcast home for the SEC's biggest matchups of the week, while the SEC Network handles a massive slate of conference games, early-season matchups, and comprehensive coverage of other university sports.

Best live TV streaming services for Alabama Crimson Tide

If you have cut the cord and want a live TV streaming service to replicate the cable experience, you need one that carries the ESPN family of networks and ABC. Fubo and YouTube TV are excellent choices that carry all the necessary channels - including ABC, ESPN, and the SEC Network - while offering great game-day features.

DirecTV Stream also reliably secure every channel you need for SEC game days. Sling TV is a popular budget option, but you will need to choose their Orange package and add the Sports Extra add-on to get both ESPN and the SEC Network. Just note that Sling does not carry local ABC affiliates in all markets, which can be critical for watching the biggest Alabama broadcast matchups.

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Streaming also plays a significant role in the SEC's media deal. If you do not want a full live TV package, the standalone ESPN Unlimited app is a great option for cord-cutters, providing direct access to everything on ESPN's linear networks (including ABC and the SEC Network) alongside exclusive streaming matchups. Additionally, SEC Network+ serves as a complementary digital channel for early-season or non-revenue sports, accessible via the ESPN app if you log in with a participating pay-TV provider.

Finally, because Alabama is one of the biggest draws in college sports, many of their marquee SEC matchups are placed on major broadcast television. If you live in an area with decent reception, purchasing a one-time digital HD antenna will allow you to watch the games broadcast on ABC over-the-air in crystal clear high definition for free. While an antenna will not help you with games exclusive to ESPN or the SEC Network, it provides a great, low-cost foundation for game day.