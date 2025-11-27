Where to watch today's Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals NFL Game: Livestream, TV channels and start time

The Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens square off on Thursday, Nov. 27, at M&T Bank Stadium, headlining the NFL's Week 13 slate.

Ravens vs Bengals date and start time

The Ravens and the Bengals will meet in Week 12 of the NFL season at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, on Thursday, November 27, 2025, starting at 8:20 pm ET.

Date Thursday, November 27, 2025 Kick-off Time 8:20 pm ET or 5:20 pm PT Venue M&T Bank Stadium Location Baltimore, Maryland

How to watch Ravens vs Bengals on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: NBC

Streaming service:Fubo

Cincinnati’s season has slipped away after a promising 2-0 start, tumbling to 3-8 as Jake Browning and Joe Flacco have taken turns filling in for the injured Joe Burrow. A late-season surge feels like a longshot, but the Bengals do benefit from an underwhelming AFC North this year, where both Baltimore and Pittsburgh sit tied atop the division at 6-5. Even with Burrow healthy again and Ja'Marr Chase returning from his one-game suspension, the offense still isn’t at full strength, Tee Higgins remains sidelined with a concussion, while star edge rusher Trey Hendrickson is out with hip and pelvis issues.

The Ravens, meanwhile, have ripped off five victories in a row after opening the year 1-5. Their last four wins have come with Lamar Jackson back in the fold following a hamstring setback, though the offense hasn’t quite hit its stride. Jackson has been hesitant to use his legs, and Baltimore ranks just 18th in total offense over the past month. A date with a struggling Bengals defense, however, might be the spark they’ve been waiting for.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Ravens vs Bengals NFL game.

Watch highlights of Ravens vs Bengals

Highlights, live updates and scores from the Week 12 matchup between the Ravens and the Bengals will be available on NFL.com, the league's official YouTube channel, and across each team's social media platforms. ESPN+ also gives you access to non-stop NFL action all season long, with live games, originals, highlights, and more. Follow along.

