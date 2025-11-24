Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

A heavyweight AFC North showdown is set for Thanksgiving night as the Cincinnati Bengals head into hostile territory to face Lamar Jackson and a Baltimore Ravens squad riding a five-game heater after stumbling out of the gate at 1-5.

The Ravens have climbed into the top spot in the division after the Pittsburgh Steelers slipped up against the Chicago Bears in Week 12. There is also a real possibility that Joe Burrow returns to the fold. The star quarterback, dealing with a toe issue, was questionable before Week 12 and logged full practices all week before ultimately sitting out the loss to New England. Burrow had circled Thanksgiving as a potential comeback date once his practice window opened a couple of weeks back.

His return would throw a whole new twist into this matchup and make life far more complicated for a Ravens team that has been grinding out wins despite an offense that still hasn't fully hit its stride.

These two will meet twice over the next three weeks, and both contests could end up deciding how the AFC North shakes out for Baltimore.

Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals kick-off time

NFL M&T Bank Stadium

The Ravens and the Bengals will meet in Week 12 of the NFL season at M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD, on Thursday, November 27, 2025, starting at 8:20 pm ET.

Team news & squads

Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals lineups BAL - Line up Substitutes CIN - Line up Substitutes

Baltimore Ravens team news

Even if Lamar Jackson insists he's feeling fine, the tape tells a different story. Since coming back from his hamstring issue, he hasn’t shown the same burst, averaging just 17 rushing yards across his last four outings after topping 40 per game through the first month of the season.

The slowdown hasn't been limited to his legs. A usually efficient passer who hovers around 65 percent for his career, Jackson has been out of rhythm lately. He’s dipped below 60 percent completions in three straight games and hasn't cracked 200 passing yards in any of them.

What has kept Baltimore's hot streak alive is the defense flipping a switch. Early in the year, the Ravens were getting gashed on the ground for more than 134 rushing yards a game. Since the bye, that number has tightened to just 97, and the pass rush has found new life. Newly added Dre'Mont Jones even notched his first sack with the team on Sunday.

The biggest catalyst has been turnovers. The Ravens were buried in the league basement with a minus-seven turnover margin to start the season. Since Week 8, they've completely flipped the script with 10 takeaways. Veteran linebacker Roquan Smith credited the revival to a collective buy-in from every level of the defense.

Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals team news

The Cincinnati Bengals might finally get their franchise quarterback back under the lights on Thanksgiving, as Joe Burrow inches closer to a full return against the Baltimore Ravens.

Burrow logged full practices throughout Week 12 while working his way back from toe surgery, earning a questionable tag before the team ultimately kept him sidelined for the matchup with the Patriots. Head coach Zac Taylor explained that Cincinnati simply wanted to give him a little extra breathing room, though he stopped short of guaranteeing Burrow as the Week 13 starter.

In the meantime, Joe Flacco has held down the fort respectably since arriving via trade, but the veteran hasn't been able to translate his performances into consistent wins. Cincinnati opened the year 2-0 with Burrow at the controls, even if the star quarterback wasn't quite himself, completing just 58.3 percent of his throws for 189 yards and a pair of touchdowns before his early-season setback against Jacksonville. If Burrow keeps popping up as a full participant in practice.

But even if Joe Burrow trots out as the starter in Baltimore, the looming question remains: with the season slipping away, is there still meaningful ground for the Bengals to chase at this point?

Getty Images

Watch and live stream Ravens vs Bengals in the USA

The Ravens vs Bengals game in Week 12 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live on NBC. Fans can catch the coverage onPeacock and Fubo (Try for free today!).

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream Ravens vs Bengals worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.

How to buy Ravens vs Bengals tickets

The showdown between the Ravens and the Bengals is set for M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, a venue that packs in up to 71,008 fans and promises a fiery atmosphere on game day.

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers — $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.

READ MORE: NFL 2025 Tickets: Prices, deals, season tickets & membership information

Ravens vs Bengals Fantasy Football

Lamar Jackson took a backseat in the latest win, with Derrick Henry carrying the load and punching in two short touchdowns. Jackson’s slump over the last three outings continued, as he has managed just one touchdown pass, two interceptions, and only 57 rushing yards combined in that stretch. He’ll aim to get back on track in Week 13 when Baltimore squares off with Cincinnati.

Derrick Henry wasn’t exactly ripping off chunk plays, averaging only 3.0 yards per carry, but he made his touches count by cashing in a pair of two-yard scores. He’s now up to nine touchdowns on the year and remains a strong RB1 option heading into the matchup with the Bengals. Zay Flowers topped the Ravens’ receiving charts, highlighted by a 20-yard grab that accounted for most of his production. The veteran wideout has found the end zone just once this season, but with 58 receptions and 761 yards, he has delivered steady value. He profiles as a solid WR2 for Week 13.

On the other side, Joe Flacco connected with Mitchell Tinsley for a late 17-yard touchdown, but with Joe Burrow expected back for the Thanksgiving-week showdown, Flacco will shift back into a reserve role and drop off the fantasy radar.

Meanwhile, Chase Brown continues to seize control of Cincinnati’s backfield, logging 19 carries, his highest workload since opening weekend. He’ll look to build on that momentum against a tough Ravens defense in Week 13.

Ravens vs Bengals Game Predictions

It’s still early in the week, so we don't have a firm answer on Joe Burrow, but everything from his full practice workload a few days ago points toward him being on track for Thursday night.

If he suits up, it would be a massive jolt for a Bengals attack that has been firing on all cylinders throughout 2025, especially with Joe Flacco keeping the offense humming in his absence. And honestly, it wouldn't be surprising to see Cincinnati move the ball on a Baltimore defense that has struggled against top-tier competition this season, even if the unit has padded its stats lately against a lighter slate after the bye.

On the flip side, Cincinnati has surrendered an NFL-high 360 points and just coughed up more than 20 to New England in Week 12, marking the 10th consecutive game in which it allowed at least 26.

Given that trend, the door is wide open for the Ravens to pound the rock, and this feels like a perfect bounce-back opportunity for Lamar Jackson, who hasn't quite looked like the MVP version of himself in recent weeks.

Ravens vs Bengals Betting Odds

Spread

Bengals +8.5 (-110)

Ravens -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Bengals: +360

Ravens: -470

Total

51.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Form

BAL - Form All Baltimore Ravens 23 - 10 New York Jets W

Cleveland Browns 16 - 23 Baltimore Ravens W

Minnesota Vikings 19 - 27 Baltimore Ravens W

Miami Dolphins 6 - 28 Baltimore Ravens W

Baltimore Ravens 30 - 16 Chicago Bears W CIN - Form All Cincinnati Bengals 20 - 26 New England Patriots L

Pittsburgh Steelers 34 - 12 Cincinnati Bengals L

Cincinnati Bengals 42 - 47 Chicago Bears L

Cincinnati Bengals 38 - 39 New York Jets L

Cincinnati Bengals 33 - 31 Pittsburgh Steelers W

Head-to-Head Record

BAL Last 5 matches CIN 4 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Baltimore Ravens 35 - 34 Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals 38 - 41 Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens 34 - 20 Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals 24 - 27 Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals 24 - 17 Baltimore Ravens

Useful links