Liverpool vs Napoli: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Napoli against Liverpool on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India

Liverpool will take on Napoli to decide who tops Group A of the 2022-23 Champions League on Tuesday. The Reds have not enjoyed their season so far and head into the all-important fixture on the back of a shocking defeat to Leeds United at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp's team, who has 12 points from their five matches, need to win by three goals to claim the top spot over Napoli who are on 15 points. With their 100% record the Italians are one of the few sides in the Champions League group stage who are yet to lose a match, along with PSG, Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Benfica.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Liverpool vs Napoli date & kick-off time

Game: Liverpool vs Napoli Date: November 1, 2022 Kick-off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 1:30am IST (Nov 2) Venue: Anfield Stream: fuboTV (start with a free trial)

How to watch Liverpool vs Napoli on TV & live stream online

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

BT Sport 3 and BT Sport Ultimate are showing the game between Napoli and Liverpool in the UK, with a live stream option available on the BT Player.

In India, the Sony Sports Network has the UCL broadcasting rights, with streaming services on SonyLIV.

Liverpool squad and team news

Ibrahima Konate has recovered from his injury and has been an unused substitute in the last two games. He will be hopeful of getting minutes on the pitch soon.

Aside from long-term absentees, Jurgen Klopp has also ruled out Joel Matip due to injury.

The Reds continue to be without Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, and Arthur. Although now fit, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are not in the squad for the group stage.

Liverpool possible XI: Alisson; Milner, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Elliott, Henderson, Jones; Salah, Firmino, Carvalho.

Position Players Goalkeepers Alisson, Adrian, Kelleher Defenders Davies, Van Dijk, Gomez, Tsimikas, Robertson, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Ramsay, Phillips, Bajcetic, Chambers Midfielders Fabinho, Thiago, Milner, Henderson, Jones, Elliott, Carvalho, Clark Forwards Firmino, Salah, Nunez

Napoli squad & team news

Napoli will be without Salvatore Sirigu and Amir Rrahmani for their big mid-week clash against Liverpool.

Matteo Politano is on the verge of a one-match suspension as he is only one booking away from triggering it.

Last weekend's hat-trick hero Victor Osimhen may also be rested as the forward has struggled with injuries this season.

Napoli possible XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Ostigard, Kim, Rui; Ndombele, Lobotka, Zielinski; Lozano, Simeone, Raspadori