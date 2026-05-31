Today's game between USA and Senegal will kick-off at May 31, 2026, 3:30 PM.

USA vs Senegal is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. English-language coverage is on Peacock, while Spanish-language viewers can tune in via Telemundo, UNIVERSO, TNT, and TruTV. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

The United States Men's National Team hosts Senegal in a pre-World Cup friendly, giving Mauricio Pochettino one of his final opportunities to fine-tune his squad before the tournament kicks off on home soil.

For the USMNT, this match carries real weight. With the World Cup less than two weeks away, Pochettino's 26-man roster has been confirmed, and the focus has fully shifted to preparation. The squad is in camp in Atlanta, working through the early stages of what the country hopes will be a historic summer.

Pochettino himself has been at the center of attention this week, with reports linking him to the vacant managerial role at AC Milan. The Argentine addressed the speculation directly, making clear that his commitment to the national team runs through the end of the tournament. Those in camp say the noise has had no impact on preparations.

Senegal arrive in good form. The Lions of Teranga head into this fixture off back-to-back friendly wins, having beaten Gambia 3-1 and Peru 2-0 in late March. They face France, Norway, and Iraq in Group I when the World Cup begins, and Aliou Cissé will want his side sharp and cohesive before the stakes rise.

For the hosts, 38-year-old center back Tim Ream is among the players who made the final 26, completing a remarkable personal journey to reach a second World Cup. His inclusion speaks to both his quality and the depth of character Pochettino values in this group.

This is the USMNT's penultimate warm-up fixture before their tournament opener against Paraguay on June 12. A match against Germany follows on June 6, meaning Saturday's game is the first real test of Pochettino's preferred combinations under genuine competitive pressure.

For everything you need to watch USA vs Senegal live, including TV channel and live stream options, read on.

How to watch USA vs Senegal with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No official team news is currently available for either side ahead of this fixture. Confirmed injury and suspension information for both the USMNT and Senegal will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

The USMNT head into this match with a mixed recent record of three wins and two losses from their last five outings. Their most recent results were back-to-back defeats, falling 0-2 to Portugal and 2-5 to Belgium in March friendlies. Before that run, the picture was considerably brighter: a 5-1 win over Uruguay and a 2-1 victory against Paraguay in November 2025, followed by a 2-1 win over Australia in October. Across those five matches, the US scored 11 goals and conceded 10.

Senegal have been in strong form, winning four of their last five games. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 victory over Gambia on March 31, following a 2-0 win over Peru three days earlier. Their only defeat in that stretch was a 0-3 loss to Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations in January, a tournament in which they also beat Egypt 1-0 and Mali 1-0. Senegal scored seven goals and conceded four across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between the United States and Senegal in the provided records. Historical context for this fixture will be updated when data becomes available.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch USA vs Senegal today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: