Where to watch TNT? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

What is TNT?

TNT (Turner Network Television) is a cable television channel owned by Warner Bros. Discovery. TNT airs dramatic series, films and specialises in its sports content, especially basketball and hockey. You can find NBA, NHL, U.S. Soccer, and the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament regularly on TNT.

Where can I watch it?

You can watch TNT through Sling TV, DirecTV and YouTube TV.

With Sling, it's available on any of its Orange, Blue or Orange & Blue combo plans.

How much does it cost?

You can access TNT through any Sling TV plan, select DirecTV plans, as well as on YTTV.

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming TNT content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

