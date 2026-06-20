Today's game between Uruguay and Cabo Verde will kick-off at Jun 21, 2026, 6:00 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Uruguay vs Cabo Verde are listed below.

Uruguay and Cabo Verde meet at Miami Stadium in a Group H clash that carries serious weight for both sides at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. With the knockout rounds beginning to take shape, neither team can afford to drop points if they want to control their own destiny heading into the final matchday.

Uruguay opened their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Saudi Arabia, a result that left Marcelo Bielsa's side needing a response. La Celeste have the quality to go deep in this tournament, but they have yet to hit their stride, and a second consecutive draw would leave their progression hanging by a thread.

Cabo Verde, meanwhile, produced one of the tournament's most compelling performances in their opener. The Blue Sharks held Spain to a goalless draw in Atlanta, a result that sent shockwaves through Group H and announced their arrival on the world stage in emphatic fashion.

Goalkeeper Vozinha was the standout figure in that Spain game, delivering a heroic display at 40 years old. The veteran shot-stopper has become the emotional heart of this Cabo Verde squad, and his form will be tested again against a Uruguay attack built around the dynamism of Federico Valverde.

Coach Bubista has drilled his side to defend with structure and hit teams on the counter, a system that proved devastatingly effective against Spain. Whether that same approach can unlock a Uruguay side desperate to win is the central tactical question of this fixture.

Bielsa, as ever, will demand more from his players. Uruguay's midfield engine and attacking options give them the tools to break down a deep defensive block, but they will need to be patient and precise.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Uruguay vs Cabo Verde live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Uruguay vs Cabo Verde with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Uruguay are managed by Marcelo Bielsa, though no confirmed injury or suspension news is currently available for La Celeste ahead of this fixture. The projected XI has not been confirmed, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Cabo Verde head coach Bubista also has no reported injuries or suspensions in the data available at this stage. As with Uruguay, squad updates will be added as they emerge ahead of the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Uruguay head into this match with one win, three draws, and one defeat across their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Saudi Arabia in their World Cup opener on June 15, a match that reflected their inconsistency in front of goal. Earlier in the year, they drew 1-1 with England and shared a goalless stalemate with Algeria in friendlies. The low point of that run was a 5-1 defeat to the United States in November 2025, a result that underlined the work still required under Bielsa.

Cabo Verde arrive in Miami with momentum behind them, having won three of their last five matches. Their 0-0 draw with Spain on June 15 was the standout result, coming after back-to-back 3-0 wins over Bermuda and Serbia in pre-tournament friendlies. They did suffer a 4-2 defeat to Chile in March, but their recent trajectory points to a side growing in confidence and defensive solidity.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data between Uruguay and Cabo Verde is available in the current dataset. This fixture represents a meeting between two sides with little recent competitive history against one another at senior international level.

Standings

In Group H, Uruguay currently sit top of the table, while Cabo Verde are placed fourth after the opening round of fixtures.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Uruguay vs Cabo Verde today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: