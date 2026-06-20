Today's game between Spain and Saudi Arabia will kick-off at Jun 21, 2026, 12:00 PM.

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Spain vs Saudi Arabia is available to watch live in the United States on FOX, with Spanish-language coverage on Telemundo. Both channels are accessible via Fubo. Peacock is streaming all 104 World Cup matches live in Spanish. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Spain face Saudi Arabia at Atlanta Stadium in a Group H fixture that carries real weight for both sides at the 2026 World Cup.

Luis de la Fuente's Spain arrive under pressure after a frustrating goalless draw with Cape Verde in their opener. That result raised questions about the team's attacking fluency, though Lamine Yamal's return from a two-month injury layoff as a substitute offered an encouraging sign for what is to come.

Rodri drew criticism following the Cape Verde stalemate, with some observers suggesting the Manchester City midfielder slowed Spain's tempo. De la Fuente has been forceful in his defence of the player, dismissing those claims and publicly backing him as the best in the world.

Saudi Arabia come into this match with a point from their opener, having held Uruguay to a 1-1 draw. Head coach Georgios Donis will be encouraged by that result, and the Green Falcons will be looking to cause another upset against a European giant.

In Group H, both teams sit within reach of a knockout-stage place, making this a match neither can afford to lose. Saudi Arabia know a positive result here could reshape their tournament entirely.

For Spain, the expectation remains that they will progress, but a second dropped result would create genuine anxiety. De la Fuente needs his side to perform with the authority their squad depth demands.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Spain vs Saudi Arabia live, including TV channel listings, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Spain vs Saudi Arabia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Spain are managed by Luis de la Fuente for this fixture. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed in the squad data at this stage, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Saudi Arabia are led by head coach Georgios Donis. As with Spain, no injury or suspension information is currently available, and no projected XI has been confirmed. Further team news will follow as it emerges.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 25 V. Munoz Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Spain head into this match with a mixed recent record, posting two wins, three draws, and no losses across their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw with Cape Verde in their World Cup opener on June 15. Before that, they beat Peru 3-1 in a friendly and drew 1-1 with Iraq. Spain also drew 0-0 with Egypt and opened that run with a 3-0 win over Serbia. Across those five matches, Spain scored five goals and conceded two.

Saudi Arabia have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent game ended 1-1 against Uruguay in their World Cup opener on June 15. They also drew 0-0 with Senegal and beat Puerto Rico 3-0 before back-to-back defeats against Ecuador and Serbia, both by a score of 2-1. Saudi Arabia scored five goals and conceded six across those five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in a friendly on September 7, 2012, with Spain winning 5-0. Before that, Spain edged Saudi Arabia 3-2 in another friendly on May 29, 2010. The only World Cup encounter in the dataset took place on June 23, 2006, when Spain won 1-0 with Saudi Arabia as the home side. Across all three recorded meetings, Spain have won every match.

Standings

In Group H, Spain currently sit third and Saudi Arabia second, according to the latest standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Spain vs Saudi Arabia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: