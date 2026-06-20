World Cup - Grp. G Los Angeles Stadium

Today's game between Belgium and Iran will kick-off at Jun 21, 2026, 3:00 PM.

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Belgium vs Iran is available to watch live in the United States across several TV channels and streaming platforms. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Belgium and Iran meet at Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood on June 21 in a Group G fixture that carries genuine knockout-stage weight for both nations at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Belgium drew 1-1 with Egypt in Seattle on Matchday 1, a flat performance that only came to life after Romelu Lukaku's second-half introduction forced an own goal to earn Rudi Garcia's side a share of the spoils. The Red Devils have the quality to dominate this group, but they need to show far more collective cohesion than they managed in the opening 60 minutes against the Pharaohs.

Iran arrive with a point of their own after a dramatic 2-2 draw with New Zealand, twice coming from behind at this same Los Angeles venue. Amir Ghalenoei's side have shown genuine resilience and a sharp counter-attacking edge, and Mohammad Mohebi's equaliser in the 63rd minute underlined their capacity to hurt opponents on the break.

Off the pitch, Iran have faced significant disruption. The Football Federation of Iran lodged a formal complaint with FIFA after U.S. travel restrictions forced the squad to leave the country immediately after their opener and return only on matchdays, a situation Ghalenoei described by calling his squad the most repressed team at the tournament.

With all four teams in Group G locked on one point after the opening round, this match is a direct pivot point. A win for either side puts them on the brink of the Round of 32. Another draw leaves the group wide open heading into the final matchday.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Belgium vs Iran, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Belgium vs Iran with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Rudi Garcia has a near-full squad available for Belgium, with only Zeno Debast ruled out through injury. The projected XI sees Thibaut Courtois in goal behind a back four of Thomas Meunier, Nathan Ngoy, Brandon Mechele, and Maxim De Cuyper. Kevin De Bruyne and Youri Tielemans are set to anchor the midfield alongside Hans Vanaken, with Jeremy Doku and Dodi Lukebakio providing width and Romelu Lukaku leading the line.

Iran head coach Amir Ghalenoei has no injuries or suspensions to contend with ahead of this fixture. The projected XI lines up with Alireza Beiranvand in goal, a back four of Milad Mohammadi, Shoja Khalilzadeh, Ali Nemati, and Ramin Rezaeian, and a midfield built around Saeid Ezatolahi, Saman Ghoddos, Mehdi Ghayedi, and Mohammad Mohebi. Mehdi Taremi leads the attack, supported by Shahriar Moghanlou. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if further team news emerges.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 2 Z. Debast Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Belgium have won three and drawn two of their last five matches, scoring 10 goals and conceding three across that run. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Egypt in their World Cup opener on June 15, and before that they beat Tunisia 5-0 in a June friendly. An earlier 2-5 win over the United States and a 1-1 draw with Mexico complete a sequence that contains no defeats.

Iran have recorded three wins and one draw from their last four completed matches, with a loss to Nigeria the only blemish in their last five. Their most recent outing ended 2-2 against New Zealand in their World Cup opener on June 16. Prior to that, they beat Mali 2-0 and Gambia 3-1 in friendlies, and thrashed Costa Rica 5-0 in March. Iran scored 14 goals and conceded five across the five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for the previous five meetings between Belgium and Iran. Further historical context will be added when information becomes available.

Standings

In Group G, Belgium currently sit third while Iran are second, with both nations on one point following their respective opening draws.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Belgium vs Iran today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: