Today's game between Haiti and Peru will kick-off at Jun 5, 2026, 8:00 PM.

Haiti vs Peru is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Haiti and Peru meet in an international friendly as Les Grenadiers continue their preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

For Haiti, this fixture carries real purpose. They are making only their second-ever World Cup appearance and their first since 1974, when they became one of the first Caribbean nations to reach the tournament. Their Group C draw — against Scotland, Brazil, and Morocco — leaves no room for complacency in the weeks before the tournament begins.

Just days ago, Haiti produced a commanding 4-0 win over New Zealand in Fort Lauderdale, a result that will have done plenty for confidence in the camp. It was a dominant display that underlined their readiness to compete on the biggest stage.

Peru arrive in a different situation entirely. They failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup and are using this window to keep their players sharp and competitive. La Blanquirroja have two Copa America titles to their name and remain one of the more respected nations in CONMEBOL, but this is a team without a major tournament to look forward to this summer.

Their recent form has been inconsistent. A 2-2 draw with Honduras in March was followed by a 2-0 defeat to Senegal, results that reflect a side still searching for cohesion without the focus of a qualifying campaign to sharpen them.

With Haiti's World Cup squad finalised and the tournament just weeks away, this friendly gives head coach a final opportunity to fine-tune the system and settle any remaining selection questions.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Haiti vs Peru, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Haiti vs Peru with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No official team news has been confirmed for either side ahead of this fixture. Haiti have not announced any injuries or suspensions, and no probable lineup has been released. The same applies to Peru, with no squad updates or injury information currently available. Further details are expected to be added closer to kick-off for both teams.

Form

Haiti arrive in strong recent form, having won three of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 4-0 victory over New Zealand in a June friendly, a result that followed a 1-1 draw with Iceland and a 1-0 defeat to Tunisia in March. Earlier in the sequence, back-to-back wins over Nicaragua (2-0) and Costa Rica (1-0) in CONCACAF World Cup Qualification demonstrated their ability to grind out results against regional opposition. Across the five matches, Haiti have scored eight goals and conceded two.

Peru have taken one win, two draws, and two losses from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Honduras in a March friendly, preceded by a 2-0 defeat to Senegal. A 2-0 win over Bolivia in December 2025 stands as their best result in the run, while losses to Chile (2-1) and a draw with Russia (1-1) complete the picture. Peru have scored seven goals and conceded six across those five games.





Head-to-Head Record

HAI Last match PER 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Haiti 0 - 1 Peru 0 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1





The two sides have met once in the available record, with Peru claiming a 1-0 victory over Haiti in the 2016 Copa America on June 4, 2016. That single meeting gives Peru the advantage in head-to-head terms, though the sample size is limited to that one fixture.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Haiti vs Peru today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: