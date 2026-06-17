Today's game between England and Croatia will kick-off at Jun 17, 2026, 4:00 PM.

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England vs Croatia is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

England and Croatia meet at Dallas Stadium in Arlington in their 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage opener, renewing a rivalry that has defined both nations' recent tournament histories.

Thomas Tuchel's England arrive in Texas with momentum from their pre-tournament preparations. Back-to-back friendly wins over Costa Rica and New Zealand have steadied the mood, and the squad carries genuine attacking depth into the competition.

Jude Bellingham remains the focal point of England's creative ambitions, with Jordan Henderson among those backing the Real Madrid midfielder to deliver an X-factor that could prove decisive across the tournament. Harry Kane leads the line as captain, and Croatia defender Duje Caleta-Car has already publicly acknowledged the striker's intelligence, describing him as one of the most difficult forwards in the world to contain.

Croatia, under Zlatko Dalic, are no strangers to the tournament's latter stages. Luka Modric, appearing at his fifth World Cup and now playing his club football at AC Milan, has set the tone for his nation ahead of kick-off, insisting Croatia fear nobody. His presence in midfield remains the engine of everything Dalic's side attempt to do.

Off the pitch, Josko Gvardiol has reportedly agreed a new long-term contract with Manchester City, putting an end to speculation over his future. That settled backdrop could prove useful for a player who will be central to Croatia's defensive shape throughout the competition.

Group L standings show Croatia currently sitting above England, adding an extra layer of significance to this opener. A strong result here could shape the trajectory of both sides' entire campaigns.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch England vs Croatia, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch England vs Croatia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Thomas Tuchel has not confirmed a probable starting XI for England, and no injuries or suspensions have been officially listed ahead of the fixture. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Zlatko Dalic's Croatia are in a similar position, with no confirmed lineup, injuries, or suspensions currently reported. Team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

England head into this fixture with three wins from their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a comfortable 3-0 friendly victory over Costa Rica, following a 1-0 win against New Zealand. A 0-1 defeat to Japan in March and a 1-1 draw with Uruguay represent the low points of that recent run, though a 2-0 qualifying win away at Albania in November 2025 also sits in the sequence. England have scored seven goals and conceded three across those five matches.

Croatia have won two of their last five, though their form is more mixed. Their most recent result was a 2-1 friendly win over Slovenia, but defeats to Belgium (0-2) and Brazil (1-3) exposed defensive vulnerabilities. Croatia scored eight goals across the five matches but also conceded seven, including a 3-1 loss to Brazil in April.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came at Euro 2020, where England won 1-0 in the group stage at Wembley on June 13, 2021. Across the last five recorded matches, England hold the stronger record, with three wins to Croatia's one, and one draw. The most lopsided result in the dataset is England's 5-1 qualifying win in September 2009, though Croatia's most significant victory remains their 2-1 World Cup semi-final win in 2018.

Standings

In Group L, Croatia currently sit first and England second ahead of this opening fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch England vs Croatia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: