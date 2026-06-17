Today's game between Ghana and Panama will kick-off at Jun 17, 2026, 7:00 PM.

READ MORE: WATCH FWC2026

TV channel and live stream options for Ghana vs Panama are listed below. In the United States, the match is available on FS1 and Fubo in English, with Spanish-language coverage on Telemundo and Peacock.

Ghana and Panama meet in Toronto for their Group L opener at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with both nations desperate to get off the mark at BMO Field.

The Black Stars arrive carrying the weight of a generation. Carlos Queiroz, appointed on a short-term contract in April, takes charge of a squad blending experienced figures like captain Jordan Ayew and Thomas Partey with a younger wave of European-based talent. Ghana have been eliminated at the group stage in each of their last two World Cup appearances and cannot afford a slow start.

There is, however, a significant cloud hanging over Queiroz's preparations. Thomas Partey, the Villarreal midfielder who was expected to anchor Ghana's midfield, has been denied entry into Canada due to ongoing legal proceedings against him. The Ghanaian government has publicly challenged the decision, accusing Canadian authorities of flouting international laws, but Partey remains stranded at the team's base camp in Boston. His absence would strip Ghana of their most influential defensive midfielder.

Panama come into this fixture as the more settled side under Thomas Christiansen, who has been in charge since 2020. Los Canaleros navigated World Cup qualifying without a single defeat, winning seven and drawing three of their ten matches while conceding just two goals in the final round. That defensive discipline will be central to their approach in Toronto.

This is Panama's second World Cup appearance. They lost all three group games on their debut in Russia in 2018, conceding 11 goals in the process. Christiansen's side has matured considerably since then, and players like Adalberto Carrasquilla and Amir Murillo bring genuine quality to this squad.

For TV channel and live stream information, scroll down for everything you need to know about how to watch this match.

How to watch Ghana vs Panama with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Ghana head coach Carlos Queiroz has not confirmed a probable starting lineup ahead of the Group L opener. No official injury or suspension concerns have been listed for the Black Stars, though the availability of Thomas Partey remains uncertain following his visa denial into Canada. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad finalises preparations.

Panama coach Thomas Christiansen has also yet to name his projected XI, with no injuries or suspensions confirmed in the available squad data. Further team news for Los Canaleros will be provided as it becomes available ahead of Wednesday's fixture.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Ghana arrive in Toronto in poor recent form. Across their last five matches, the Black Stars recorded one draw and four defeats, scoring four goals and conceding 11. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with Wales on June 2, which ended a run of three straight losses. Those defeats included a 2-0 reverse against Mexico, a 2-1 loss to Germany, and a 5-1 thrashing by Austria in March.

Panama's recent record is more mixed but contains brighter moments. In their last five matches, Los Canaleros won two, drew two, and lost one. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 6. A 4-2 win over the Dominican Republic on June 4 demonstrated their attacking threat, while a 6-2 defeat to Brazil on May 31 exposed defensive vulnerabilities. Two results against South Africa in March — including a 1-2 away win — gave Christiansen's squad a positive base heading into the tournament.





Head-to-Head Record





Ghana and Panama have no recorded previous meetings in the available head-to-head data. Tuesday's Group L fixture in Toronto will be the first competitive encounter between the two nations.

Standings

In Group L, Ghana currently sit third and Panama fourth, with both sides yet to play a match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Ghana vs Panama today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: