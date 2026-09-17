Manchester City vs Norwich City Predictions: Hosts’ youngsters shine

Manchester City have scored 19 goals in their last 4 home games vs Norwich. Fresh from their derby win over United, City chase the EFL Cup 4th Round.

Best Predictions for Manchester City vs Norwich City

Manchester City to win to nil @ -105 with BetMGM

Allan Elias anytime goalscorer @ +130 with BetMGM

Over 1.5 goals (1st half) @ -139 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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It’s tough to see the Canaries scoring, let alone winning

City have not conceded in five straight wins in all competitions. They kept Manchester United out at Old Trafford despite playing an hour with ten men.

Gianluigi Donnarumma should retain his place in goal. Maresca will naturally rotate, with a Premier League game just three days later. Nevertheless, the replacements are still established internationals. Mateo Kovacic and Ayyoub Bouaddi should provide control in midfield.

Maresca's defence has been settled despite the summer turnover. Norwich are a Championship side and shipped four at Middlesbrough on Saturday. Although they scored three in that game, they will have far less of the ball on Thursday night than they did at the Riverside. Backing the hosts to win with a clean sheet is our top value play from our trio of Manchester City vs Norwich City predictions.

Manchester City vs Norwich City Bet 1: Manchester City to win to nil @ -105 with BetMGM

The ideal opportunity for Allan

Allan Elias is still an unknown quantity in England. The 22-year-old joined from Palmeiras for £32m on deadline day. He arrived as City's sixth signing of the summer to replace Savinho.

He’s yet to start for the club, and this looks like an obvious opportunity to shine. In Brazil, he built a reputation for his dribbling and relentless work rate. Elias registered 21 goal contributions in 96 Palmeiras appearances.

Those are the qualities needed against the low block Norwich will deploy. An implied probability of 43.5% looks generous on him to find a way past Norwich’s porous backline.

Manchester City vs Norwich City Bet 2: Allan Elias anytime goalscorer @ +130 with BetMGM

Anticipate an early goal flurry

Norwich's last league game produced four first-half goals. Their previous away trip delivered another three before the interval. Clement's side are involved in open, chaotic matches at the moment, which is far from ideal when preparing to face City.

The Canaries also conceded four at Middlesbrough on Saturday. City will be eager to settle this tie before the hour mark. Maresca has a Premier League fixture against Sunderland three days later.

Taking control of the game early would make the second half far easier to manage. City have also scored in every game this season. Even with youngsters in attack, we envisage at least two first-half goals here.

Manchester City vs Norwich City Bet 3: Over 1.5 goals (1st half) @ -139 with BetMGM

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Manchester City 3-0 Norwich City

Goalscorers prediction: Manchester City: Allan, Anderson, Ndiaye

Manchester City enter the EFL Cup in the third round as the defending champions, having won last year’s final against Arsenal. Enzo Maresca’s men have been handed a straightforward home tie with Championship side Norwich.

City have won five games on the spin in all competitions. Their most recent Manchester derby win at Old Trafford was especially impressive, since they played the last hour with ten men. After a physically gruelling encounter against United, Maresca is sure to rotate his side using several of his prospects.

Norwich arrive on the back of a 4-3 defeat at Middlesbrough. Philippe Clement's side had won their previous two matches before that. The Canaries have been incredibly inconsistent so far, as you might expect with a relatively young squad guided by veteran captain Kenny McLean.

Jack Stacey, Jacob Wright and Paris Maghoma are all expected to return. Jovon Makama could make his first start of the season in attack. The sides last met in February 2022, when City won 4-0.

Probable lineups for Manchester City vs Norwich City

Manchester City expected lineup: Donnarumma, Lewis, Vitor Reis, Khusanov, O'Reilly, Kovacic, Bouaddi, Anderson, Allan Elias, Ndiaye, Monga

Norwich City expected lineup: Kovačević, Stacey, Córdoba, Chrisene, McConville, Wright, Maghoma, Sarmiento, Slimane, Musaba, Makama