Today's game between Colombia and DR Congo will kick-off at Jun 23, 2026, 10:00 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

In the United States, Colombia vs DR Congo is available to watch live on FS1 and Telemundo. English-language coverage airs on FS1, while Telemundo carries the Spanish-language broadcast. Both channels are available to stream via Fubo. Peacock is also streaming all 104 World Cup matches live in Spanish. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Colombia and DR Congo meet at Estadio Akron in Zapopan, Mexico, on June 24 in a Group K fixture at the 2026 FIFA World Cup that carries serious knockout-round implications for both sides.

Colombia arrive as group leaders after a commanding 3-1 victory over Uzbekistan at the Estadio Azteca on Matchday 1. Daniel Muñoz opened the scoring with a flying volley, Luis Díaz restored the lead after a brief Uzbek equaliser, and substitute Jaminton Campaz sealed the points late on. Néstor Lorenzo's side showed exactly the kind of clinical, vertical attacking football that makes them a genuine threat in this tournament.

DR Congo's opening day was a different story in tone but equally impressive in substance. Sébastien Desabre's side absorbed an early João Neves goal in Houston and fought back to earn a 1-1 draw against Portugal, with Yoane Wissa producing a composed finish just before half-time. The Leopards demonstrated the defensive discipline and counter-attacking menace that could cause Colombia real problems.

With six points available across the remaining two matchdays, this fixture shapes the entire Group K narrative. A Colombia win puts them on the brink of qualification with a game to spare. A DR Congo victory blows the group wide open and puts the Leopards in pole position heading into their final match against Uzbekistan.

Lorenzo will lean on the creative authority of James Rodríguez and the pace of Luis Díaz to break down a DR Congo block that frustrated Cristiano Ronaldo for 90 minutes. Desabre, meanwhile, will look to Wissa and Cédric Bakambu to punish Colombia on the counter if the Cafeteros' full-backs push too high.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Colombia vs DR Congo live, including TV channel listings, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Colombia vs DR Congo with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Néstor Lorenzo has no injury or suspension concerns heading into this fixture. Colombia are expected to line up in their 4-2-3-1 shape, with Camilo Vargas in goal behind a back four of Johan Mojica, Davinson Sánchez, Jhon Lucumí, and Daniel Muñoz. Jefferson Lerma and Gustavo Puerta will screen the defence, with James Rodríguez operating as the number 10 flanked by Jhon Arias and Luis Díaz. Luis Suárez leads the line.

Sébastien Desabre also reports no injuries or suspensions. DR Congo are projected to field a 5-3-2, with Lionel Mpasi-Nzau in goal and a back five of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Steve Kapuadi, Axel Tuanzebe, Chancel Mbemba, and Arthur Masuaku. Samuel Moutoussamy, Edo Kayembe, and Noah Sadiki will form the midfield trio, with Yoane Wissa and Cédric Bakambu up front. Any updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Colombia have won three of their last five matches, losing two and drawing none. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 World Cup victory over Uzbekistan on June 18, with earlier friendly wins over Jordan (2-0) and Costa Rica (3-1) also in that run. Their two defeats came against France (3-1) and Croatia (2-1) in March. Across those five games, Colombia scored 10 goals and conceded seven.

DR Congo have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-1 World Cup draw with Portugal on June 17, a point that followed a 2-1 friendly loss to Chile on June 9. On the positive side, they beat Jamaica 1-0 in World Cup qualifying and Bermuda 2-0 in a friendly, and held Denmark to a 0-0 draw in early June. DR Congo scored five goals and conceded four across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data between Colombia and DR Congo is available in the current dataset. This fixture represents the sides' first meeting on the World Cup stage.

Standings

In Group K, Colombia currently sit top of the table, while DR Congo are in second place heading into Matchday 2.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Colombia vs DR Congo today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: