Juventus vs Lazio: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Juventus can seal a steady cruise to the end of the Serie A season with a winning feeling when they welcome Lazio to Allianz Stadium on Monday.

The Bianconeri are seeking to finish the campaign on a high note with Champions League football safely secured for next term, and will fancy a victory against the Rome outfit.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Juventus roster Goalkeepers Szczesny, Pinsoglio, Israel, Perin Defenders De Sciglio, Chiellini, De Ligt, Danilo, Cuadrado, Sandro, Pellegrini, Bonucci, Rugani Midfielders Arthur, McKennie, Rabiot, Locatelli, Zakaria, Malvano, Miretti Forwards Vlahovic, Morata, Dybala, Kean, Bernardeschi, Jorge, Chiesa, Ake

The sting of Coppa Italia defeat means that it will be the end of an era for the Bianconeri, as they prepare to say farewell to some club legends on something of a bum note.

But the fans will ensure it will be a party send-off if they can and it will be down to the players to make a satisfying goodbye for themselves.

Predicted Juventus starting XI: Szczesny; De Sciglio, Bonucci, Chiellini, Pellegrini; Arthur, Rabiot; Bernardeschi, Dybala, Kean; Vlahovic.

Position Lazio roster Goalkeepers Strakosha, Reina, Adamonis, Furlanetto Defenders Felipe, Patric, Kamenovic, Hysaj, Radu, Acerbi, Floriani Midfielders Leiva, Felipe Anderson, Akpa Akpro, Alberto, Romero, Zaccagni, Milinkovic-Savic, Lazzari, Cataldi, Bertini, Marusic, Basic Forwards Pedro, Cabral, Immobile, Moro

With a seven-point gap and only two games to go, the visitors cannot catch Juve above them in the race for the top four - but they'll demand a win themselves given their own European berth is still at risk.

It will be far from an easy task from the team from the capital, however - and fearsome frontmen like Ciro Immobile will need to be on song to deliver the goods.

Predicted Lazio starting XI: Strakosha; Lazzari, Patric, Acerbi, Marusic; Milinkovic-Savic, Cataldi, Alberto; Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni.

Last five results

Juventus results Lazio results Juventus 2-4 Inter (May 11) Lazio 2-0 Sampdoria (May 7) Genoa 2-1 Juventus (May 6) Spezia 3-4 Lazio (Apr 30) Juventus 2-1 Venezia (May 1) Lazio 1-2 Milan (Apr 24) Sassuolo 1-2 Juventus (Apr 25) Lazio 1-1 Torino (Apr 16) Juventus 2-0 Fiorentina (Apr 20) Genoa 1-4 Lazio (Apr 10)

