How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen DFB Pokal game: Livestream, TV channels, and kick-off time

This article was originally written and published by German soccer correspondent Dennis Klose for GOAL Germany.

The DFB Pokal round of 16 sees Borussia Dortmund and Bayer 04 Leverkusen face off in a blockbuster match today, Tuesday December 6. Curiously, the two teams played each other just last Saturday. In the Bundesliga, BVB won 2-1 at the BayArena. Will BVB be successful again today? The answer will be revealed at Signal Iduna Park at 9pm local time, which is 3pm Eastern Time and 12 noon Pacific Time for those watching in the United States.

GOAL tells you everything you need to know, including the TV channel, streaming details and more.

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen TV channels and live streams

In the United States, Borussia Dortmund's game against Bayer Leverkusen, as well as all other televised DFB Pokal games, are streamed live on ESPN's official streaming app.

All ESPN soccer is available on the cheaper ESPN Select plan which is priced at $12.99. The more expensive ESPN Unlimited plan is priced at $29.99 and gives you access to other sports including NBA and NFL.

Content that is available on ESPN Unlimited is also included as standard in all Fubo and DirecTV plans. Both of these services also offer a free five day trial to new customers.

In Germany, the match between BVB and Bayer Leverkusen will be broadcast today on both free-to-air and pay-TV channels.

The match will be broadcast live on free-to-air television on Das Erste, with coverage from Signal Iduna Park starting at 8:35 p.m. Ester Sedlaczek will guide you through the evening as presenter. Tom Bartels will provide commentary on the match. Bastian Schweinsteiger will be on hand as an expert alongside the two. You can watch the livestream for free on sportschau.de.

Sky will broadcast the match on pay TV, as it does every DFB Cup match. You can also watch the livestream via SkyGo or WOW. Wolff Fuss will provide commentary on Sky.

Stream anywhere in the world with VPN

Kick-off time Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayer Leverkusen

DFB-Pokal - DFB Pokal Signal Iduna Park

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen: line-ups

News about Borussia Dortmund

News about Bayer Leverkusen

Form

Head-to-head record

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen: The tables

Useful links

If you are abroad, you can use a VPN to watch games via the usual providers. NordVPN allows you to establish a secure online connection from abroad. NordVPN is one of the most popular and renowned VPN providers worldwide.Borussia Dortmund's start towas anything but smooth. Inagainst Rot-Weiss Essen, the Black and Yellows only scored the decisive goal in the last minute throughto win. The second round was also dramatic: in their away match in Frankfurt, BVB had to go to, which Dortmund wonBayer Leverkusen started thewith a convincing performance against regional league side, winning. Things got tighter in the second round: thehad to go into extra time against second division side, but ultimately prevailed