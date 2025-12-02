This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen DFB Pokal game: Livestream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen will face each other in the DFB Cup round of 16 today. But where will the match be played?

This article was originally written and published by German soccer correspondent Dennis Klose for GOAL Germany.

The DFB Pokal round of 16 sees Borussia Dortmund and Bayer 04 Leverkusen face off in a blockbuster match today, Tuesday December 6. Curiously, the two teams played each other just last Saturday. In the Bundesliga, BVB won 2-1 at the BayArena. Will BVB be successful again today? The answer will be revealed at Signal Iduna Park at 9pm local time, which is 3pm Eastern Time and 12 noon Pacific Time for those watching in the United States.

GOAL tells you everything you need to know, including the TV channel, streaming details and more.

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen TV channels and live streams

In the United States, Borussia Dortmund's game against Bayer Leverkusen,  as well as all other televised DFB Pokal games, are streamed live on ESPN's official streaming app.

All ESPN soccer is available on the cheaper ESPN Select plan which is priced at $12.99. The more expensive ESPN Unlimited plan is priced at $29.99 and gives you access to other sports including NBA and NFL.

In Germany, the match between BVB and Bayer Leverkusen will be broadcast today on both free-to-air and pay-TV channels.

The match will be broadcast live on free-to-air television on Das Erste, with coverage from Signal Iduna Park starting at 8:35 p.m. Ester Sedlaczek will guide you through the evening as presenter. Tom Bartels will provide commentary on the match. Bastian Schweinsteiger will be on hand as an expert alongside the two. You can watch the livestream for free on sportschau.de.

Sky will broadcast the match on pay TV, as it does every DFB Cup match. You can also watch the livestream via SkyGo or WOW. Wolff Fuss will provide commentary on Sky.

Kick-off time Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayer Leverkusen

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen: line-ups

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen Probable lineups

1
G. Kobel
4
N. Schlotterbeck
28
A. Anselmino
3
W. Anton
8
F. Nmecha
24
D. Svensson
20
M. Sabitzer
27
K. Adeyemi
10
J. Brandt
26
J. Ryerson
9
S. Guirassy
1
M. Flekken
5
L. Bade
12
E. Tapsoba
4
J. Quansah
10
M. Tillman
19
E. Poku
30
I. Maza
20
A. Grimaldo
24
A. Garcia
7
J. Hofmann
35
C. Kofane

3-4-2-1

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • N. Kovac

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • K. Hjulmand

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

News about Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund's start to the DFB Pokal was anything but smooth. In the Ruhr derby against Rot-Weiss Essen, the Black and Yellows only scored the decisive goal in the last minute through Serhou Guirassy to win 1-0. The second round was also dramatic: in their away match in Frankfurt, BVB had to go to penalties, which Dortmund won 4–2.

News about Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen started the DFB Pokal with a convincing performance against regional league side Großaspach, winning 4-0. Things got tighter in the second round: the Werkself had to go into extra time against second division side Paderborn, but ultimately prevailed 4-2.

Form

BVB
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

B04
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-head record

BVB

Last 5 matches

B04

2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Win

10

Goals scored

8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen: The tables

