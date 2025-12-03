Where to watch Bayer Leverkusen today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Bayer Leverkusen were established in 1904 by Bayer pharmaceutical company's employees in Leverkusen, Germany. It started as a factory team but later converted into a professional club. They rose to prominence in the 1980s when they won the UEFA Cup in 1988. Five years later, they bagged their maiden Bundesliga title.

In recent times, their best feat came during the 2023-24 season, when under Xabi Alonso, they won the Bundesliga unbeaten, and eventually became the first Bundesliga outfit to do so. They enjoyed a 51-game unbeaten run, which ended in the Europa League final against Atalanta.

In this article, GOAL brings to you the necessary information regarding their upcoming matches and broadcasts in the USA.

Live broadcast of Bayer Leverkusen matches

Where to watch Bayer Leverkusen documentaries

After Bayer Leverkusen enjoyed a brilliant 2023-24 campaign, a documentary named 'Bayer Leverkusen - A Dream Comes True' was created. Viewers in the USA can use Prime Video to stream it.

Where to watch Bayer Leverkusen worldwide

Fans in the USA can watch Bayer Leverkusen's Bundesliga matches using ESPN. Their Champions League matches, however, will be available on Paramount+.

For the fans who are not residing in the USA, GOAL has compiled a list of regions and broadcasters for your perusal.

Country / Region Broadcaster Germany DAZN UK TNT Sports Australia Apple TV Canada DAZN

If you encounter any geographical constraints, feel free to use ExpressVPN, a VPN service that GOAL highly recommends to its users.

Where to watch Bayer Leverkusen with Spanish commentary

Bayer Leverkusen's Champions League matches will be available in Spanish in the USA via Paramount+'s Spanish feed. ViX can be a useful option for streaming as well.

