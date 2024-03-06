ESPN+ Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

An all-you-need-to-know guide on premium streaming service ESPN+

Includes ESPN+ only. The best long-term, saving you 17% if you choose to commit to a year of ESPN+.

Includes ESPN+ only. The best long-term, saving you 17% if you choose to commit to a year of ESPN+.

Includes ESPN+ only. The best long-term, saving you 17% if you choose to commit to a year of ESPN+.

ESPN Plus - otherwise known as ESPN+ - is an over-the-top (OTT) sports-focused streaming service, available in the United States. All that means is that ESPN+ brings you TV and film content via your existing internet connection. All you need is a subscription and a stable connection to stream. No installations, no faff.

ESPN+ is great value for fans of soccer, UFC, MMA, baseball, hockey, boxing, golf, and college sports. Football and basketball aren’t so strong coverage-wise, so we’d recommend making sure you have access to a pay TV service for the bulk of your NFL and NBA kicks. Subscription also gives you access to ESPN’s award-winning documentary series, films, sports shows, and the legendary ESPN Archives which have MLB footage dating back to 1996.

ESPN+ subscription plans

ESPN+

Plans for ESPN+ start at $10.99/month, with the most expensive monthly subscription being the Disney Bundle Trio at $14.99/month. A discounted annual subscription is also available.

Subscriptions Price ESPN+ Monthly $10.99/Month ESPN+ Annual $109.99/Year The Disney Bundle [Hulu+ Disney+ ESPN+] $14.99/Month

ESPN+ Original series and films

ESPN+

There are hundreds of titles and hours’ worth of sports series and films to watch. So, rather than list them all here are some of the best reviewed on the platform to date.

30 for 30 documentary series

You’ll probably have heard of them, even if you haven’t watched them. The ESPN 30 for 30 documentary series is regarded as some of the best sports documentaries on the market and the platform has received more than a few accolades as a result.

They were first released in 2009, to celebrate ESPN's 30th anniversary and were such a homerun, that ESPN continued to produce them. There are plenty of new releases, like Once Upon a Time in Queens, Jeanette Lee Vs. and The Bullies of Baltimore.

RELATED: The best 30 for 30 documentaries on ESPN

E60 documentary series

E60 is ESPN’s multi-award winning magazine show, that has investigative journalists deep dive into sporting stories and controversies around the world. On-demand content includes Once Upon a Time in Anaheim for Hockey fans, and Truth be Told for those following the development of women’s soccer, while the likes of Vince Carter and The Evolution of Sue Bird, are great documentaries for NBA enthusiasts.

Other ESPN+ Originals

Abby’s Place

America’s Caddie

Bananaland

Bettor Days

Carter Boys

Claressa Shields

College Football 150

Dana White’s Contender Series

Eli's Place

The Fantasy Show

Greeny

The Harder Way

Inside 30 for 30

Man in the Arena: Tom Brady

McEnroe's Places

O.J. Made in America

PFL Fight Week

Player 54: Chasing the XFL Dream

Quest for the Stanley Cup

Saturdays in the South

Sports Nation

Top Rank: Real Time

True South

UFC: Embedded

Up Close

ESPN+ Studio Shows

ESPN FC

NFL Turning Point

NFL Matchup

NFL Prime Time Fútbol Américas

State of Boxing

In the Crease

DC & RC

Live sports events

ESPN+ is a streaming platform that is scooping up streaming rights for live sports left right and center, so there’s plenty to be had, especially if you’re a fan of soccer, UFC, Top Rank boxing, cricket, college football, Formula 1 or want to watch out of market NHL.

Live sports on ESPN+ include XFL, MMA, Golf, Tennis, Cricket, Lacrosse, Rugby, F1, Soccer, Hockey and more. There’s national and international coverage to be had, as well as live college sports.

Upcoming live events

ESPN+ compared with other streaming services

With subscriptions on the market ranging from around $6-25, an ESPN+ subscription sits comfortably on the lower end price-wise and mid-range for simultaneous streams. Visual quality is the market standard 1080P, though it doesn’t feature 4k like many of its competitors.

Streaming service Monthly subscription Streams Video quality ESPN+ $10.99 3 1080p Amazon Prime Video $8.99 – $14.99 3 1080p, 4K Apple TV+ $6.99 6 1080p, 4K DAZN $24.99 2 1080p Discovery+ $4.99 – $8.99 4 1080p, 4K Disney+ $7.99 – $10.99 4 1080p, 4K Hulu $7.99 – $14.99 2 1080p, 4K Netflix $6.99 – $19.99 1–4 1080p, 4K Peacock $5.99 - $11.99 3 1080p, 4K Paramount+ $5.99 – $11.99 3 1080p, 4K

Pros of ESPN+

What it doesn’t have in 4k visuals, ESPN+ makes up for in over a thousand hours of sports content and consistently good value features. So, let's dive into what makes ESPN+ worth your while.

Simultaneous Streams - ESPN+ gives you three simultaneous streams, which isn’t tons but is pretty when compared to other streaming services on the market. The only exception to this is with Pay Per View combat sports events that you access through the ESPN+ platform. With PPV, only two simultaneous streams are allowed at a time.

- ESPN+ gives you three simultaneous streams, which isn’t tons but is pretty when compared to other streaming services on the market. The only exception to this is with Pay Per View combat sports events that you access through the ESPN+ platform. With PPV, only two simultaneous streams are allowed at a time. Bundle Subscriptions - ESPN+ offers a bundle subscription with Disney+ and Hulu for $14.99/month. So, if you're looking to only pay one monthly fee and have your sports and entertainment covered in one deal, this bundle is a must.

- ESPN+ offers a bundle subscription with Disney+ and Hulu for $14.99/month. So, if you're looking to only pay one monthly fee and have your sports and entertainment covered in one deal, this bundle is a must. Device Compatibility - The ESPN+ app has been built for on-the-go streaming on Apple and Android smart devices, as well as Amazon’s Fire tablet. The app also integrates seamlessly with Samsung Smart TV, Google Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Cox Contour TV and Stream Player, Xfinity Flex, and XumoTV.

Cons of ESPN+

There are a few. They don’t hit very hard if you have a decent TV service with ESPN broadcast networks in its line-up. But if you don’t, they will feel pretty glaring.

Regional Blackout Restrictions - Probably the most notable downside of ESPN+ is that it's prone to regional blackout restrictions. This means that certain events won’t be available through ESPN+ until the live broadcast has concluded.

- Probably the most notable downside of ESPN+ is that it's prone to regional blackout restrictions. This means that certain events won’t be available through ESPN+ until the live broadcast has concluded. Underwhelming NFL and NBA coverage - The number of NFL studio shows on the platform is a tad misleading. Though the platform does feature Monday Night Football and some college football coverage. Basketball fans are out of luck completely, as there are no live NBA games shown at all through the platform.

- The number of NFL studio shows on the platform is a tad misleading. Though the platform does feature Monday Night Football and some college football coverage. Basketball fans are out of luck completely, as there are no live NBA games shown at all through the platform. Limited ESPN Channel Shows - The ESPN channel on your TV doesn't necessarily share all its shows with ESPN+ so it's worth bearing in mind.

- The ESPN channel on your TV doesn't necessarily share all its shows with ESPN+ so it's worth bearing in mind. Ads - There’s no way around it, unfortunately. It isn’t possible to get ESPN+ without ads, so you’ll have to embrace the marketing madness.

Is ESPN+ worth it?

ESPN+

For a sports fan? No doubt. The variety of live games, on-demand entertainment, and sports news allow you to dip your fingers in a lot of different pots

At only $10.99/month, ESPN+ is gentle on your bank balance and isn’t too shabby as a standalone streaming service for soccer fans, MMA, and college sports fans. There are also plenty of PPV events and professional sports competitions available through the platform.

It has its drawbacks but, as we said at the start, ESPN+ is at its best and brightest as a team player in your streaming lineup, rather than as a solo performer. So, if you want the most out of the service, bring ESPN+ together with your ESPN-carrying pay TV service and get ready for 24/7 sports streaming.

RELATED: How to watch live sports on ESPN+

FAQs

ESPN+

Is the ESPN+ Disney Bundle good value?

Absolutely. Purchased individually, Disney + ($10.99/month) and Hulu ($7.99/month) would come to nearly $20 and that's without ESPN+. So, $14.99 for all three is a bargain.

Is ESPN+ the best sports streaming service?

Really, it depends on what sports you watch. ESPN+ provides decent live coverage across a variety of sports, but it’s weak on live NFL and non-existent for NBA. It could be worth investing in an alternative based on your preferences.

Does ESPN+ have DVR storage?

No. ESPN+ has on-demand content, but not DVR storage.

Does ESPN+ offer a free trial?

No, not at this present time.

More ESPN+ News