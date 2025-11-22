Dennis Klose

German and European Football Correspondent

I studied journalism and always wanted to work in the sports sector. For me, work should be fun — and if football isn’t pure joy, then what is? During my studies, I reported for local clubs, but I didn’t just want to write about “Kreisliga Ronaldo” — I wanted to cover the real stars, too. Since 2024, I’ve been working for SPOX and GOAL.

⚽ How I Got into Football

When I think about it, many answers come to mind. As a child, my namesake Miroslav Klose was my biggest idol — no matter where he played, I followed everything he did. Today, however, I wouldn’t name him as the one and only answer anymore. I started playing football myself at the age of five, and that passion has stayed with me ever since. Football connects people, creates a sense of belonging, and fascinates me especially through its tactical aspects on the pitch.

🎯 What I Work On

SEO content

Articles

Live tickers

🌟 My Favorite Football Moments

My favorite football moments are still the ones when I’m on the pitch myself on a Sunday in the amateur league — even if that’s only possible to a limited extent after two ACL injuries. That’s probably the reason I didn’t become a professional — irony off.

A particularly memorable, curious, and intense experience was Germany’s 7–1 victory against Brazil at the 2014 World Cup. Apparently, I needed a quick nap before the match, and when I woke up at halftime with the score at 5–0, I had to first realize what was happening. To this day, I don’t know how that could have happened — it was a moment between dream and reality.