How to watch and live stream Lionel Messi in the FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi is ready to defend Argentina's crown in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, this time playing on his current home turf. With the expanded 48-team tournament currently underway across the United States, Mexico, and Canada, soccer fans have an unprecedented opportunity to watch the Inter Miami superstar chase international glory right in his own backyard for what is widely expected to be his international swansong.

Whether you want to catch the action in English or Spanish, over the airwaves, or streaming on your mobile device, this comprehensive guide covers exactly how to watch every minute of Messi's World Cup magic.

READ MORE: Cheapest ways to watch FIFA World Cup 2026

How to Watch Lionel Messi in English

FOX Sports holds the exclusive English-language broadcasting rights for the 2026 tournament in the United States. They will be broadcasting matches across their main network channel and their cable sports alternative.

Linear Television

FOX : The majority of Argentina’s high-profile matches, including their group stage openers and the knockout rounds, will air live on the main local FOX network.

FS1 (Fox Sports 1): Select group stage fixtures may be routed through their cable sports channel, FS1 .

Digital Streaming

If you have cut the cord, you have several primary pathways to stream the English broadcast feed:

Fox One App: Fox’s newly launched standalone direct-to-consumer streaming service, Fox One , streams every single World Cup match live and on-demand for $19.99/month.

Live TV Streaming Services: If you prefer a full channel lineup, platforms like Fubo , DirecTV Stream , YouTube TV , Hulu + Live TV , and Sling TV (Select package) all carry local FOX affiliates and FS1.

How to Watch Lionel Messi in Spanish

If you want to experience the unmatched passion of Spanish-language goal calls, NBCUniversal’s family of networks has you covered for all 104 matches of the tournament.

Linear Television

Telemundo : The powerhouse Spanish-language network will broadcast 92 matches live on its main over-the-air channel, prioritizing powerhouse nations like Argentina.

Universo: The remaining matches will find a home on the Universo cable channel.

Digital Streaming

Peacock: NBC’s platform is the exclusive Spanish-language streaming home of the 2026 World Cup. You will need a Peacock Premium subscription ($10.99/month) to access the live Telemundo and Universo simulcasts, as well as full match replays.

Watch and live stream Lionel Messi for FREE

You do not need a cable subscription or even a Wi-Fi connection to watch Lionel Messi play in the World Cup for free.

Because both FOX and Telemundo are major local over-the-air broadcast networks, their signals are beamed freely through public airwaves. By purchasing a standard digital TV antenna (usually ranging between $15 and $30 at any major retailer) and plugging it into your TV, you can scan for channels and watch Argentina’s games for free in uncompressed high-definition.

Platform Monthly Price Language Free Trial Best For FOX / Telemundo (OTA) Free (with Antenna) Both N/A Ultimate budget viewers Fox One $19.99 English Yes Pure World Cup purists wanting English Peacock Premium $10.99 Spanish No Budget cord-cutters who love Spanish commentary Fubo / DirecTV Stream Varies (~$50+) Both 5 Days Fans looking to try before they buy during the group stage

Lionel Messi's Next Matches

Lionel Messi will next play tonight (early tomorrow morning for UK viewers) as Argentina officially kicks off its World Cup title defense.

The complete group-stage schedule for Argentina is detailed below, with kickoff times fully converted to your local UK time zone (BST):

Here is Argentina's complete Group J schedule for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, displaying the exact kickoff times local to each stadium, along with the converted UK time (BST) for your convenience: