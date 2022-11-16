Cristiano Ronaldo interview: TV channel, time & how to watch Man Utd star's Piers Morgan chat

How to tune in to the Manchester United and ex-Real Madrid forward's explosive interview with Piers Morgan

Cristiano Ronaldo chose the eve of the World Cup to get a few things off his chest in a sensational interview with broadcaster Piers Morgan. His ill-fated return to Manchester United, along with his frosty relationship with coach Erik ten Hag, have been headline news, while some former team-mates have been in the crosshairs too.

Short clips of the interview have been released as teasers to whet the appetite, but the full 90 minutes will be broadcast this week, promising plenty of distraction for football fans only a few days out from Portugal's first game in Qatar.

So you don't miss anything, GOAL brings you when the interview is being aired, what channel and how to watch it on TV and online.

Which TV channel is the Cristiano Ronaldo interview with Piers Morgan on?

The Cristiano Ronaldo interview with Piers Morgan will be shown on Talk TV. It will be broadcast as part of the Piers Morgan Uncensored programme.

Talk TV can be accessed in the UK on Sky channel 526, Virgin Media channel 606, Freeview channel 237 and Freesat channel 217.

In the United States, Talk TV is available to stream live on FOX Nation. The channel can be streamed online via the Talk TV mobile and tablet app, Fire TV, Apple TV, Samsung TV Plus and YouTube.

Provider TV channel Sky 526 Sky Glass 508 Virgin Media 606 Freeview 237 Freesat 217

When is Cristiano Ronaldo's interview broadcast?

The interview will air over two dates. The first half will be shown on Wednesday November 16 at 8pm GMT (3pm ET) and the second half will air on Thursday November 17 at 8pm GMT (3pm ET).

Everyone's had their say about him. Now it's his turn.



90 Minutes With Cristiano Ronaldo.



8pm, Wednesday and Thursday on TalkTV.@cristiano | @piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #90MinutesWithRonaldo pic.twitter.com/auP1BoizhO — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) November 14, 2022

What is the Cristiano Ronaldo interview about?

The interview appears to be a way for Ronaldo to air some grievances after a difficult year for him, both professionally and personally. We will have to wait for the full interview to air before we know everything, but we do know some of the main topics.

He reveals that he doesn't respect Manchester United head coach Ten Hag and directs a barb at former Red Devils boss Ralf Rangnick, claiming that he "hadn't even heard of him".

Relationships with former team-mates are also discussed, with his decision to blank ex-Red Devils captain Gary Neville touched on, while he also talked about being "better looking" than Wayne Rooney.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner discusses how he feels "betrayed" by the club where he made his name as a teen, gives his opinion on the Glazers, who own the club, and his grief following the loss of his baby son.

Read everything Ronaldo has said here.