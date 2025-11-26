Where to watch today's Dallas Cowboys vs Kansas City Chiefs NFL Game: Livestream, TV channels and start time

Clear your schedule and hide the remote: this is not the game you casually nap through after Thanksgiving dinner. The Dallas Cowboys are set to welcome the Kansas City Chiefs on CBS, and it just might be the most hyped regular-season showdown we've seen in ages, and no, that's not just holiday bias talking.

Cowboys vs Chiefs date and start time

The Cowboys and the Chiefs will meet in Week 13 of the NFL season at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Thursday, November 27, starting at 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT for fans in the US.

Date Thursday, November 27, 2025 Kick-off Time 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT Venue AT&T Stadium Location Arlington, Texas

How to watch Cowboys vs Chiefs on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: CBS

Streaming service:Fubo, Paramount+

Call it a clash of America's darlings… or America's villains. Whether you root for them with your whole heart or root against them with your whole soul, you will be glued to the screen. This is the NFL's past dynasty squaring up with the current one, a heavyweight fight dripping with postseason implications and enough star power to light up the entire holiday weekend. We’re talking Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones, Andy Reid, Jerry Jones, Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, the brightest names in football all crammed into one primetime stage.

And the stakes? Just a tad enormous. Both teams are clawing to keep their playoff paths alive after pulling off comebacks that belong in NFL folklore. On top of that, it's a Texas homecoming for Mahomes, adding even more juice to a matchup that already didn't need the extra spice.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Cowboys vs Chiefs.

In the US, Cowboys vs Chiefs is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available with most cable packages and on our favorite streaming services, Fubo and Paramount+, both of which are currently offering a free trial to new subscribers.

Watching NFL action this season just got easier and more versatile, with a mix of traditional TV broadcasts and exclusive streaming options. When it comes to convenience and coverage, Fubo stands out as one of the most user-friendly ways to catch nearly every down and touchdown.

With access to nearly 200 channels, Fubo lets fans tune in to all the key networks that carry NFL games, including CBS, NBC for Sunday Night Football, Fox for Sunday NFC clashes, ABC, ESPN for Monday Night Football, and the NFL Network. That means you’re covered for almost every regular season and playoff matchup. Want even more action? You can tack on NFL RedZone for an extra $11/month and stay locked into every scoring drive from around the league on Sundays.

While Amazon Prime Video remains the exclusive home for Thursday Night Football in 2025, fans in local team markets can still stream those primetime matchups through Fubo, making it a flexible all-in-one option. And it's not just football — Fubo is loaded with sports content. From MLB, NBA, and NHL games to MLS and international soccer, there's something for every fan year-round.

Watch highlights of Cowboys vs Chiefs

Highlights, live updates and scores from the Week 13 matchup between the Cowboys and the Chiefs will be available on NFL.com, the league's official YouTube channel, and across each team's social media platforms. ESPN+ also gives you access to non-stop NFL action all season long, with live games, originals, highlights, and more. Follow along.

NFL+ is the go-to spot for fans who want to relive full games ad-free or catch live local and primetime matchups. What used to be free on the old NFL app now comes with some extra perks — including access to NFL Network and, on the Premium tier, the always-addictive NFL RedZone.

At just $7 a month, the base plan gets you live in-market and primetime games on your phone or tablet, plus ad-free NFL Films and other on-demand content. But the real prize is RedZone — a must-have for fantasy diehards who want to keep tabs on every scoring drive across the league. At $15 for Premium, it's the most affordable way to get it.

Adding to the streaming shake-up, ESPN is rolling NFL+ Premium into its new Unlimited bundle. That package, which also includes RedZone, runs $39.99 per month.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such asExpress VPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work, and you want to stream the game live. You can eventry ExpressVPN risk-freewith a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

