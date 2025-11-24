Dallas Cowboys vs Kansas City Chiefs NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

Two playoff hopefuls take center stage on Thanksgiving as the Kansas City Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes, travel to Arlington for a showdown with the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott.

Both sides arrive with momentum after statement victories in Week 12. Kansas City clawed back to stun the Indianapolis Colts and climb to 6-5, while Dallas ripped off 24 straight points to shock the Philadelphia Eagles on a walk-off kick.

At 5-5-1, the Cowboys are suddenly showing signs of life, stacking two wins in a row since the trade deadline. Dak Prescott and his crew showed real backbone on Sunday, and they'll need more of that grit on Thanksgiving.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs may be sitting third in the Super Bowl odds, but they're still on the outside looking in when it comes to the AFC playoff picture. A road win here would crank up the heat on every team in the wild-card chase.

Dallas Cowboys vs Kansas City Chiefs kick-off time

NFL AT&T Stadium

The Cowboys and the Chiefs will meet in Week 12 of the NFL season at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Thursday, November 27, starting at 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Dallas Cowboys vs Kansas City Chiefs lineups DAL - Line up Substitutes KC - Line up Substitutes

Dallas Cowboys team news

Word broke Monday that the Chiefs may be without star guard Trey Smith on Thanksgiving, as he's reportedly battling both high and low ankle sprains.

That development tilts things in Dallas' favor, especially for defensive tackles Quinnen Williams, Osa Odighizuwa, and Kenny Clark, who have been wreaking havoc since the trade deadline. On Sunday night alone, Williams piled up a career-best eight pressures, while Odighizuwa delivered a clutch sack in a key moment.

If this Cowboys defense keeps flying around and gives Dak Prescott and the high-octane offense a platform to work from, Dallas might just carve out a late-season surge when it matters most. Their playoff pulse is faint, but over the past two weeks, the arrow has started to point upward.

Kansas City Chiefs team news

Kansas City didn't pull off the same kind of miracle it had in past years, but rallying from 11 points down in the fourth quarter against a hard-hitting Colts squad was nothing short of season-saving.

How big was the moment? According to NFL Next Gen Stats, the Chiefs' playoff odds shot up to 58 percent after the win. A loss would have sliced that number all the way down to 28 percent.

It was no surprise, then, that the playoff version of Patrick Mahomes decided to clock in early. He torched Indianapolis for 235 yards after halftime and steered Kansas City to scores on three of its final four possessions, ultimately sealing the comeback in overtime.

Dazzling throws, fearless scrambles, and those backyard-style magic moments are usually reserved for January, but at 6-5 and sitting 10th in the AFC, the Chiefs are already operating with postseason urgency.

Sunday also felt like a throwback to the old Kansas City teams, grinding out their first one-score victory of the year after dropping five of those tight contests. They won 11 such games last season. If that swagger starts bubbling back, Chiefs Kingdom might not be anywhere close to finished.

Watch and live stream Cowboys vs Chiefs in the USA

The Cowboys vs Chiefs game in Week 12 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live on CBS. If you've cut the cord, fans can also catch the coverage onParamount+ and Fubo (Try for free today!).

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream Cowboys vs Chiefs worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.

How to buy Cowboys vs Chiefs tickets

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers — $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.

Cowboys vs Chiefs Fantasy Football

Patrick Mahomes didn't throw a touchdown, but he turned the offense into a perfectly tuned passing carousel, targeting six different receivers at least three times and guiding Kansas City back from a 20-9 hole to secure a win they desperately needed. With a shaky Dallas defense up next, the stage is set for another strong outing from the Kansas City superstar.

With Isiah Pacheco sidelined by a knee issue, Kareem Hunt handled lead-back duties and posted new season highs in both carries and rushing yards. On the short week, the veteran could once again be the focal point of the ground game in a matchup that clearly favors Kansas City's run attack.

Rashee Rice was the top option through the air, pacing the Chiefs in targets, grabs, and receiving yards while hitting personal bests in both targets and yardage. As the go-to wideout in this offense, he should remain heavily featured in Week 13 against the Cowboys.

On the other side, Dak Prescott chipped in a rare rushing score to go along with a mixed bag through the air. His lone blemish was a brutal interception near the goal line, but he also delivered clutch strikes to George Pickens, CeeDee Lamb, and KaVontae Turpin as Dallas stormed back from a 21-0 deficit to snatch the win. Now he prepares for a marquee Thanksgiving showdown with Kansas City.

Javonte Williams nearly matched his season-high touch count for the second straight week. He didn’t hit paydirt this time thanks to Prescott’s goal-line keeper, but his workload remains locked in at a true workhorse level moving forward.

Despite a couple of costly drops, including a would-be touchdown, CeeDee Lamb still led the team in targets and salvaged solid production with four catches. George Pickens has enjoyed some flashier stat lines, but Lamb continues to operate as a WR1 for fantasy managers who trust his volume and talent.

Cowboys vs Chiefs Game Predictions

We're absolutely not closing the door on a Thanksgiving shocker, because the Dallas Cowboys have a real shot at knocking off the Kansas City Chiefs. For starters, Kansas City's ground game has been running on fumes all season, and its offensive line has shown cracks that this revamped Cowboys front seven can exploit.

On the flip side, the Chiefs' secondary isn't exactly built to keep both CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens under wraps, especially with Dak Prescott more than capable of outsmarting Steve Spagnuolo in a matchup of wits.

But when push comes to shove, this one may come down to the softest spot on each side. Dallas' secondary has been its Achilles' heel, and that's usually all Patrick Mahomes needs to tilt a close contest. In the clutch, the Kansas City superstar could be the one who ultimately swings the game the Chiefs' way.

Cowboys vs Chiefs Betting Odds

Spread

Chiefs -3.5 (-110)

Cowboys +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Chiefs: -185

Cowboys: +154

Total

52.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Form

DAL - Form All Dallas Cowboys 24 - 21 Philadelphia Eagles W

Las Vegas Raiders 16 - 33 Dallas Cowboys W

Dallas Cowboys 17 - 27 Arizona Cardinals L

Denver Broncos 44 - 24 Dallas Cowboys L

Dallas Cowboys 44 - 22 Washington Commanders W KC - Form All Kansas City Chiefs 23 - 20 Indianapolis Colts W

Denver Broncos 22 - 19 Kansas City Chiefs L

Buffalo Bills 28 - 21 Kansas City Chiefs L

Kansas City Chiefs 28 - 7 Washington Commanders W

Kansas City Chiefs 31 - 0 Las Vegas Raiders D

Head-to-Head Record

DAL Last 5 matches KC 3 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Kansas City Chiefs 19 - 9 Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys 28 - 17 Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs 17 - 16 Dallas Cowboys

Kansas City Chiefs 20 - 26 Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys 31 - 28 Kansas City Chiefs

