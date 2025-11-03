Where to watch today's Dallas Cowboys vs Arizona Cardinals NFL Game: Livestream, TV channels and start time

The Arizona Cardinals (2-5) roll into Week 9 looking to snap a brutal five-game skid, and their next chance comes under the bright lights of Monday Night Football as they travel to AT&T Stadium to face the Dallas Cowboys (3-4-1) on November 3, 2025.

Cowboys vs Cardinals date and start time

The Cowboys and Cardinals will meet in Week 9 of the NFL season at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, on Monday, November 3, 2025, starting at 8:15 pm ET.

Date Monday, November 3, 2025 Kick-off Time 8:15 pm ET / 7:15 pm CT/ 5:15 pm PT Venue AT&T Stadium Location Arlington, TX

How to watch Cowboys vs Cardinals on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: FOX

FOX Streaming service:Fubo

Not too long ago, Dak Prescott was firmly in the early MVP chatter. But last week was a step backward. The Cowboys' quarterback threw for just 188 yards while failing to record a touchdown and tossing two interceptions in a 44-24 loss to Denver. It was his lowest-impact performance since opening night against Philadelphia, which, coincidentally, also featured 188 passing yards and zero scores, and it snapped a streak of four straight games where he had thrown at least two touchdown passes.

Despite that rough outing and a 1-4 record away from home, Dallas isn’t out of the postseason hunt just yet. However, the margin for error is shrinking fast. A home matchup against a struggling Arizona team becomes more than just another regular season game, it's a chance to steady the ship and keep playoff hopes alive.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Cowboys vs Cardinals NFL game.

In the US, Cowboys vs Cardinals is going to be broadcast on ESPN, which is available with most cable packages and on our favorite streaming service, Fubo, currently offering a free trial to new subscribers.

Watching NFL action this season just got easier and more versatile, with a mix of traditional TV broadcasts and exclusive streaming options. When it comes to convenience and coverage, Fubo stands out as one of the most user-friendly ways to catch nearly every down and touchdown.

With access to nearly 200 channels, Fubo lets fans tune in to all the key networks that carry NFL games, including CBS, NBC for Sunday Night Football, Fox for Sunday NFC clashes, ABC, ESPN for Monday Night Football, and the NFL Network. That means you’re covered for almost every regular season and playoff matchup. Want even more action? You can tack on NFL RedZone for an extra $11/month and stay locked into every scoring drive from around the league on Sundays.

While Amazon Prime Video remains the exclusive home for Thursday Night Football in 2025, fans in local team markets can still stream those primetime matchups through Fubo, making it a flexible all-in-one option. And it's not just football — Fubo is loaded with sports content. From MLB, NBA, and NHL games to MLS and international soccer, there's something for every fan year-round.

Watch highlights of Cowboys vs Cardinals

Highlights, live updates and scores from the Week 9 matchup between the Cowboys and the Cardinals will be available on NFL.com, the league's official YouTube channel, and across each team's social media platforms. ESPN+ also gives you access to non-stop NFL action all season long, with live games, originals, highlights, and more. Follow along.

NFL+ is the go-to spot for fans who want to relive full games ad-free or catch live local and primetime matchups. What used to be free on the old NFL app now comes with some extra perks — including access to NFL Network and, on the Premium tier, the always-addictive NFL RedZone.

At just $7 a month, the base plan gets you live in-market and primetime games on your phone or tablet, plus ad-free NFL Films and other on-demand content. But the real prize is RedZone — a must-have for fantasy diehards who want to keep tabs on every scoring drive across the league. At $15 for Premium, it's the most affordable way to get it.

Adding to the streaming shake-up, ESPN is rolling NFL+ Premium into its new Unlimited bundle. That package, which also includes RedZone, runs $39.99 per month.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as Express VPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work, and you want to stream the game live. You can eventry ExpressVPN risk-freewith a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

