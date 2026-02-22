Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Predictions: Final hit from a local rival

Tottenham are expected to give their neighbours a tough fight. However, given the form of both sides, a stalemate looks likely.

Best bets for Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal

BTTS - Yes @ -125 with bet365

Player assists - Bukayo Saka 1+ assist @ +230 with bet365

1x2 - Tie @ +300 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Expect a goal frenzy

Tottenham have been prolific in the Premier League. They’ve scored in 81% of their matches, which means they find the back of the net more often than not. There has not been a goalless league match in their backyard this season. At home, they’ve got a scoring rate of 85%, but their concession rate is the same.

That should boost Arteta’s players, encouraging them to press forward against Tottenham. Only Manchester City (54) have scored more league goals than Arsenal’s 52 this season. The visitors have averaged 1.50 goals per game in opposition territory so far this term.

Matches at Spurs often see goals at both ends. Notably, 69% of their 13 home league games saw goals for either side. Half of Arsenal’s road trips produced goals at both ends. Meanwhile, three of the last four competitive head-to-heads ended with the same outcome.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Betting Prediction 1: BTTS - Yes @ -125 with bet365

English star strikes again

Despite having a quieter season, Bukayo Saka has registered seven goals and five assists across all competitions. However, the winger has been increasingly affected by injuries this term. He was subbed off in Arsenal’s 2-2 tie with Wolves, but that was likely a precaution rather than a serious concern.

Saka should start in the North London derby. As a Hale End graduate, he relishes punishing Spurs. The English international has eight goal involvements across 11 personal head-to-heads with Tottenham (three goals, five assists).

He has provided four assists in his last five games against Spurs. The reverse fixture at the Emirates is his only blank. Saka registered an assist in the corresponding game last season, when the visitors won 1-0. Considering he’s on corner duty, he should set up another goal for one of his teammates.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Betting Prediction 2: Player assists - Bukayo Saka 1+ assist @ +230 with bet365

Rivals in a rut

Both teams are currently struggling in the Premier League. Spurs have only accumulated 10 points at home all season. Only Wolves have recorded fewer, with six. The home side walked off their own patch victorious on just two occasions in the league this season.

The hosts are on a Premier League run of eight games in a row without a victory, with four defeats and four ties. Meanwhile, Arsenal are unbeaten in their last six consecutive road trips in this competition. While they’re unbeaten in their last four in a row, the Gunners have only won two of their previous seven league outings.

Arteta’s men have been held to ties away from home in five of 14 such matches. They’re struggling to find rhythm on the road. Considering Spurs’ poor home form, it won’t be surprising if these rivals cancel each other out on Sunday evening.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Betting Prediction 3: 1x2 - Tie @ +300 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Arsenal Goalscorers prediction: Tottenham: Dominic Solanke, Randal Kolo Muani; Arsenal: Kai Havertz, Gabriel Magalhaes

Tottenham fans likely never imagined their team would be fighting a relegation battle this season, especially after winning the Europa League last term. To put things into perspective, they’re only four points worse off than they were at the same stage last season under Ange Postecoglou.

However, the Spurs’ board weren’t taking any chances and relieved Thomas Frank of his duties. The reality is that the Lilywhites are only five points ahead of West Ham in 18th. They could very well find themselves struggling to preserve their Premier League status.

Two defeats don’t read well for the hosts, but they’ve appointed a new manager in Igor Tudor. Things could change. His first match in charge — the North London derby — will be a stern test from the start. It is a baptism of fire for the former Juventus boss, but the home fans expect immediate answers.

It might be a good moment for Spurs to entertain Arsenal, as the Gunners have hit a wobbly patch of form. Mikel Arteta’s men had the chance to go seven points clear at the top of the Premier League on Wednesday. Wolves had other plans.

After taking a 2-0 lead in the game, the red half of North London allowed bottom-dwellers Wolves to come back. It got from bad to worse for the Gunners when they conceded in the 94th minute and dropped a further two points. With City holding a game in hand, it appears that all momentum has completely slipped away from both parts of North London.

Probable lineups for Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur expected lineup: Vicario, Gray, Dragusin, Van Den Ven, Spence, Gallagher, Palhinha, Sarr, Kolo Muani, Simons, Solanke

Arsenal expected lineup: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Magalhaes, Hincapie, Zubimendi, Havertz, Rice, Saka, Trossard, Gyokeres