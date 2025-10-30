Dallas Cowboys vs Arizona Cardinals NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

The Arizona Cardinals (2-5) hit the road for a Monday matchup against the Dallas Cowboys (3-4-1) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The Cardinals will be looking to shake off their early-season struggles, while the Cowboys aim to bounce back and regain momentum in front of their home crowd.

Dallas Cowboys vs Arizona Cardinals kick-off time

NFL AT&T Stadium

The Cowboys and Cardinals will meet in Week 9 of the NFL season at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, on Monday, November 3, 2025, starting at 8:15 pm ET.

Team news & squads

Dallas Cowboys vs Arizona Cardinals lineups DAL - Line up 5 Bryan Anger

17 Brandon Aubrey

66 T.J. Bass

56 Cooper Beebe

14 Markquese Bell

26 DaRon Bland

52 Tyler Booker

25 Trikweze Bridges

21 Caelen Carson

48 Zion Childress

95 Kenny Clark

18 Damone Clark

42 Jadeveon Clowney

43 Malik Davis

20 Kaiir Elam

41 Donovan Ezeiruaku

85 Princeton Fant

87 Jake Ferguson

19 Ryan Flournoy

13 Dante Fowler Jr.

29 C.J. Goodwin

60 Tyler Guyton

67 Brock Hoffman

53 James Houston IV

50 Shemar James

94 Marshawn Kneeland

88 CeeDee Lamb

35 Marist Liufau

40 Hunter Luepke

59 Kenneth Murray

97 Osa Odighizuwa

3 George Pickens

4 Dak Prescott

86 Luke Schoonmaker

44 Trent Sieg

73 Tyler Smith

89 Brevyn Spann-Ford

78 Terence Steele

27 Reddy Steward

90 Solomon Thomas

2 Juanyeh Thomas

71 Nathan Thomas

93 Jay Toia

1 Jalen Tolbert

9 KaVontae Turpin

33 Javonte Williams

54 Sam Williams Substitutes ARZ - Line up 74 Isaiah Adams

3 Budda Baker

68 Kelvin Beachum

46 Aaron Brewer

7 Jacoby Brissett

63 Evan Brown

5 Baron Browning

52 Jordan Burch

29 Denzel Burke

93 Calais Campbell

13 Kei'Trel Clark

25 Zaven Collins

36 Kitan Crawford

27 Akeem Davis-Gaither

45 Josiah Deguara

31 Emari Demercado

4 Greg Dortch

80 Simi Fehoko

72 Hjalte Froholdt

71 Jon Gaines

18 Marvin Harrison Jr.

76 Will Hernandez

84 Elijah Higgins

— Will Johnson

70 Paris Johnson Jr.

17 Zay Jones

20 Zonovan Knight

85 Trey McBride

16 Max Melton

79 P.J. Mustipher

97 Walter Nolen

39 Pat O'Donnell

44 Owen Pappoe

56 Darius Robinson

38 Chad Ryland

50 Cody Simon

55 Dante Stills

10 Josh Sweat

42 Dadrion Taylor-Demerson

34 Jalen Thompson

94 Dalvin Tomlinson

89 Xavier Weaver

21 Garrett Williams

73 Jonah Williams

14 Michael Wilson

2 Mack Wilson Sr. Substitutes

Dallas Cowboys team news

Dallas, meanwhile, has been one of the league's most explosive teams. The Cowboys are lighting up the scoreboard for 30.8 points per game — the second-best mark in the NFL. But their defense has struggled to match that intensity, allowing 31.3 points per game, which ranks near the bottom at 31st.

Dak Prescott has been dealing this season, racking up 2,069 passing yards while completing 70.3% of his throws and firing 16 touchdown passes. The ground game runs through Javonte Williams, who has churned out 633 rushing yards. Out wide, George Pickens has stepped into the WR1 spotlight, catching 43 passes for 685 yards and six touchdowns.

Prescott had been dealing prior to that stumble, but now he's under the microscope again. If he's going to reassert himself, prime time is as good a spotlight as any. And he's not short on firepower. Lamb and Pickens have been playing like a pair of fireworks on the outside, giving defenses headaches every week.

Jake Ferguson was mysteriously quiet in Week 8 after torching opponents for six touchdowns across four weeks, and he'll be looking to reintroduce himself to the scoreboard. Meanwhile, the backfield remains in good hands, Javonte Williams has looked reborn in Dallas colors, pounding out 633 yards at 5.1 a pop with eight TDs to his name.

But defense is the elephant in the room. The Cowboys have been shredded through the air, and with injuries piling up, patience among the fanbase is wearing thin. They need solutions, and they need them yesterday, or the playoff picture could fade fast.

Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals team news

Arizona's offense has been middle-of-the-pack this season, putting up 21.9 points per outing, good for 19th in the league. On the flip side, the defense has held up fairly well, surrendering 22.0 points per game, placing them 13th. The Cardinals are producing 310.3 total yards per game, splitting it between 199.9 through the air and 110.4 on the ground, while giving up 335.7 yards per contest, most of that damage coming via the pass.

Kyler Murray remains the heartbeat of the offense, throwing for 962 yards, completing 68.3% of his attempts, and tallying six touchdowns. On the ground, Trey Benson leads the way with 160 rushing yards, while Trey McBride has emerged as the go-to target in the passing game, hauling in 47 catches for 421 yards and four scores.

Across the way, the Cardinals are in their own fight to stay upright. Murray's injury forced the team to turn to Brissett, who has provided steadiness and leadership in the storm. But Murray practiced Tuesday, and there's a real shot he's under center under the bright lights. If so, he'll be tasked with snapping a five-game slide and quieting critics who wonder if his best is still ahead of him.

Trey McBride, fresh off a hefty extension, continues to be the security blanket this offense leans on. However, Arizona desperately needs more consistency from Marvin Harrison Jr., who has shown flashes but hasn't taken full command of his role just yet.

In the run game, the Cardinals are practically held together with tape. James Conner went down, then Trey Benson, leaving Bam Knight and Michael Carter as the current 1-2 punch. Not ideal.

Getty Images

Watch and live stream Cowboys vs Cardinals in the USA

The Cowboys vs Cardinals game in Week 9 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live nationally on ABC/ESPN. Fans can catch the coverage onFubo (Try for free today!).

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream Cowboys vs Cardinals worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.

How to buy Cowboys vs Cardinals tickets

The showdown between the Cowboys and the Cardinals is set for AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, a venue that packs in up to 80,000 fans and promises a fiery atmosphere on game day.

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers, $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.

READ MORE: NFL 2025 Tickets: Prices, deals, season tickets & membership information

Cowboys vs Cardinals Fantasy Football

Despite Dallas' record hovering below .500, Dak Prescott (20.7 projected W9 fpts) has been playing like a top-tier quarterback. He's completing over 70% of his throws with 2,068 yards, 16 touchdowns, and just five picks on the year. If the Cowboys want to make any noise in the NFC playoff race, they’ll need Prescott to keep carrying the load, especially with the defense leaking points at an alarming rate.

Javonte Williams (13.4 projected W9 fpts) continues to be the heartbeat of this backfield and a fantasy mainstay. Even in a sluggish offensive outing last week against Denver, Williams still finished as a top-10 running back thanks to his goal-line usage and overall volume. He only managed 49 total yards, but punched in two scores, proving his floor is safer than most RB1/RB2 options. Arizona presents a middle-of-the-road matchup against the run, so expect another strong, steady outing. He remains a low-end RB1 with weekly touchdown upside.

Even in Dallas' stumble last week, CeeDee Lamb (12.4 projected W9 fpts) once again delivered dependable production. With Patrick Surtain shadowing him, Lamb still drew 10 targets, catching seven for 74 yards. Not flashy — but rock solid. The challenge ahead: an Arizona secondary that has quietly held opposing WRs to the fifth-fewest fantasy points. But with Dallas' defense giving up 31+ points per game, this offense will have to throw to keep up. Lamb remains matchup-proof, lock him in as a high-end WR1/WR2.

The ripple effect from Lamb's return? Jake Ferguson's usage dipped, while George Pickens (10.1 projected W9 fpts) has held steady with 78+ yards in back-to-back weeks. Expect Ferguson to bounce back a bit, but Pickens still profiles as a secure WR2 going into Week 9. His role is stable, his volume is safe, you keep him in lineups.

On the other side, it's looking like another week without Kyler Murray (19.9 projected W9 fpts). Even though he logged limited practices and was officially labeled questionable, reports indicate he was not working with the starters, meaning Jacoby Brissett is expected to run the show again.

With Trey Benson out, this backfield turns to Zonovan Knight (8.4 projected W9 fpts), who walks into a sneaky-good opportunity. Dallas has been getting gashed on the ground, and Knight should handle most of the volume. He profiles as a mid-range RB2 with legitimate scoring upside in Week 9.

Marvin Harrison Jr. (9.5 projected W9 fpts) never found his rhythm last week, struggling to convert targets into catches. Given he was just recently cleared from concussion protocol, it's fair to wonder if he still wasn’t quite 100%. The matchup improves here: Dallas has been giving up chunk plays to wideouts all year. Don’t overthink it — this is a classic bounce-back spot.

Cowboys vs Cardinals Game Predictions

It’s easy for fans to glance at the Arizona Cardinals' 2-5 record and label them as one of the league’s bottom feeders, but that doesn't quite tell the full story. This is a team that often looks sharp through three quarters, boasting a +44 point differential, before unraveling late. Arizona has gone toe-to-toe with the Seahawks, Colts, and Packers, only to fall short in the final moments of each contest.

For Dallas, capitalizing on those late-game lapses will be key. Dak Prescott should bounce back under the Monday Night Football lights, connecting early and often with CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens against a vulnerable Cardinals secondary. Still, given Arizona's ability to hang around in close games, this one could be tighter than expected. That said, expect the Cowboys to do just enough to secure a hard-fought win at home, something in the ballpark of 27-20 Dallas feels right.

Cowboys vs Cardinals Betting Odds

Spread: Cowboys -3

Moneyline: Cardinals +130, Cowboys -155

Total Over/Under: 54

Form

DAL - Form All Denver Broncos 44 - 24 Dallas Cowboys L

Dallas Cowboys 44 - 22 Washington Commanders W

Carolina Panthers 30 - 27 Dallas Cowboys L

New York Jets 22 - 37 Dallas Cowboys W

Dallas Cowboys 40 - 40 Green Bay Packers D ARZ - Form All Arizona Cardinals 23 - 27 Green Bay Packers L

Indianapolis Colts 31 - 27 Arizona Cardinals L

Arizona Cardinals 21 - 22 Tennessee Titans L

Arizona Cardinals 20 - 23 Seattle Seahawks L

San Francisco 49ers 16 - 15 Arizona Cardinals L

Head-to-Head Record

DAL Last 5 matches ARZ 0 Wins 0 Draws 5 Wins Arizona Cardinals 28 - 16 Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys 22 - 25 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals 19 - 16 Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys 10 - 38 Arizona Cardinals

Dallas Cowboys 3 - 27 Arizona Cardinals

